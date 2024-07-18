Cooking for pleasure: Cauliflower shrimp salad

I realize that this combination sounds a bit odd, but I’ve become quite fond of it. Many years ago in a now-defunct local restaurant, a similar salad was served that I really looked forward to eating whenever I went there. After several visits, I decided to deconstruct it and so developed this recipe.

Twice this summer I brought it to picnics where it was devoured. The mixture of vegetables and shrimp with a very bright garlicky herbal dressing makes it an interesting contrast to the usual macaroni and potato salads. Let’s hope that this interminable rain stops soon so we can actually have some more picnics.

When I first began preparing this salad, I used what we would call Petersburg shrimp, easily purchased in local supermarkets. Most recently I boil medium to large peeled raw shrimp, cool them and cut in half. Choose whatever shrimp you want to use, tasting them first to ensure that they are fresh.

SALAD INGREDIENTS

One beautiful cauliflower, cored, trimmed and cut into small florets

½ pound cooked baby shrimp (not canned) or large shrimp freshly cooked, then cut in half. (To cook raw shrimp, bring two quarts of salted water to a boil. Toss in shrimp and cook for about a minute or until they just turn pink and begin to curl. Quickly pour into a strainer and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process. Overcooked shrimp become tough.)

2 celery stalks, diced

1 bunch of green onions, both white and green parts, sliced thin

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Mix salad ingredients together.

DRESSING

½ cup buttermilk

½ cup mayonnaise

1 garlic clove, pressed or finely minced

1 tablespoon finely minced fresh parsley

2 tablespoons finely minced chives or green onion tops

1 tablespoon finely minced fresh dill (optional)

Stir salad dressing ingredients to blend. Add salt and pepper to taste

Toss mixed dressing with the salad. Taste for seasoning. Chill for at least one hour to blend flavors. Garnish with fresh parsley, chives and dill.

Leftovers keep well overnight in the refrigerator if you are lucky enough to have some.

• Patty Schied is a longtime Juneau resident who studied at the Cordon Bleu in London, has cooked meals for both AWARE and the Glory Hall, and has written a cookbook. Cooking For Pleasure appears every other week in Capital City Weekly.