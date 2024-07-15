Juno ‘safe, fed, and warm’ at Juneau Animal Rescue

Juno wears a pink down vest given to her by staff at Resurrection Lutheran Church, which operated a winter warming shelter and continues to operate a food pantry frequented by her owner Steven Kissack before he was killed Monday. (Karen Lawfer / Resurrection Lutheran Church)

Juno, a canine companion to local resident Steven Kissack, is rousted from her slumber by the approach of another dog at the sheltered entrance of a building on Front Street on Dec. 24, 2023. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire file photo)

Juno, a canine companion to local resident Steven Kissack, is rousted from her slumber by the approach of another dog at the sheltered entrance of a building on Front Street on Dec. 24, 2023. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire file photo)

Juno, a malamute who has greeted many downtown, was taken to Juneau Animal Rescue on Monday following the fatal police shooting of her owner, 35-year-old Steven Kissack. An outpouring of offers to care for the dog is coming from the community, but shelter officials say she needs to stay put for now.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, JAR and Animal Control provided an update on Juno’s condition.

“Juno is currently safe, fed, and warm at JAR,” the post states. “Juno is familiar with being here and always gets lots of love from our staff. She is in good hands.”

Per city ordinances, when an animal comes to the shelter after someone has passed away, they fall under a 10-day Animal Control Safe-Keep period.

This gives Animal Control time to contact next-of-kin and discuss the animal’s situation. Juno will receive a medical evaluation and will be provided with appropriate care. Due to the ordinances, she cannot receive visitors now, and no additional information is available according to JAR.

“We are very grateful for the public’s outpouring of support for Juno,” JAR wrote in its Facebook post. “We’ve fielded many phone calls, emails, and messages asking how people can help. Please know she will be well cared for while she is here.”

When asked how the community can help, Animal Control referred people to JAR’s Second Chance Fund. The fund assists animals who need special care — Juno is expected to need routine medical care, dental work and grooming.

Kissack, a homeless resident of Juneau for many years, was shot and killed by police in a confrontation involving a knife in downtown Juneau at midday Monday. Juno was with Kissack at the time until a friend guided the dog away from the scene and she was placed in the custody of JAR.

The video below of Juno with her owner, Steven Kissack, was taken by Lora Jae on July 22, 2022. She posted it in a Juneau community Facebook group, titling it “one of my favorite moments in downtown Juneau.” It is republished here with her permission.

In an interview with the Empire on Christmas Eve of 2023, Kissack said he acquired Juno as a youngster six years ago.

“I just found her,” he said. “She’s perfect. She’s the runt.”

While Kissack’s life on the streets was often a struggle, Juno’s constant companionship made the pair known to many local residents who stopped by regularly with food and other treats for the dog.

“People give me so much stuff to feed her that she basically eats almost people food,” Kissack said.

• Contact Jasz Garrett at jasz.garrett@juneauempire.com or (907) 723-9356.