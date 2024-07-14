Steven Kissack, homeless resident known for canine companion Juno, killed in police confrontation downtown

Steven Kissack and his dog, Juno, take shelter in the doorway of the Front Street Clinic building on Dec. 24, 2023. Kissack was shot in front of the building on Monday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire file photo)

Police and other emergency officials treat Steven Kissack after he was shot on Front Street on Monday afternoon. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Police and other emergency officials treat Steven Kissack after he was shot on Front Street on Monday afternoon. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

This is a developing story.

Steven Kissack, 35, a Juneau resident experiencing homelessness who was frequently seen downtown with his dog Juno, was shot and killed Monday afternoon during a confrontation with police involving a knife.

The incident occurred at about 1:10 p.m. on Front Street, one of the areas Kissack was often seen, according to police and witnesses. An interaction between Kissack and a Juneau Police Department officer escalated into the fatal situation, according to a press release issued Monday evening by the Alaska State Troopers.

“During the contact Kissack produced a knife and refused to follow orders from the officer,” the release states. “The Juneau Police Officer requested additional law enforcement officers in the area to respond for assistance, and a Juneau-based Alaska Wildlife Trooper and several JPD Officers responded to the scene. Officers negotiated with Kissack for several minutes encouraging him to drop the knife he was brandishing, however, he continued to refuse commands.”

JPD officers fired non-lethal bean bag-style rounds at Kissack, but he refused commands and charged officers while brandishing the knife, according to the release.

“Multiple law enforcement officers discharged their weapons, striking Kissack,” the release states. “Despite lifesaving efforts by law enforcement on the scene and EMS, Kissack was declared deceased at a Juneau area hospital. No law enforcement officers or bystanders were injured. Kissack’s body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. His next of kin have been notified.”

JPD officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, according to AST. An Alaska Wildlife Trooper who discharged a weapon has been placed on 72 hours of administrative leave in accordance with state policy and the person’s name will be released in three days.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is the lead investigating agency, the AST release notes.

“They are responding to Juneau and will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident,” the release states. “Once their investigation is complete, it will be independently reviewed by the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions to determine if the lethal use of force was justified.”

Kissack, in an Empire story published Christmas Day of 2023, said he has lived in Juneau for about the past decade. He said he grew up in Florida, then moved to Texas where his mother died. Afterward, he said he moved about frequently before ending up in Juneau.

He said he did painting and construction work at first, without planning to remain in Juneau as long as he has. He has had numerous encounters with law enforcement over the years, including an assault case involving a police officer in 2021. He also interacted frequently with people who stopped by his sleeping spots to bring him and Juno items such as food.

An observer who said he knew Kissack, and declined to be interviewed, escorted Juno away from the scene after the ambulance carrying Kissack drove away.

A video posted on Facebook by The Alaska Landmine shows police surrounding Kissack and firing what appear to be non-lethal projectiles, after which he made a sudden move and officers fired multiple gunshots. (Warning: Video includes graphic content.)

Several other Juneau residents experiencing homelessness, who were either at the scene or nearby when the shooting happened, were angry and in tears describing Kissack and his encounter Monday with police.

“Once you got to know him he was a pretty nice guy,” said William Sanders, who said he’s known Kissack for three or four years and watched the shooting happen. “I haven’t been downtown in two months and then I see my best friend get shot.”

Some interviewed who knew Kissack acknowledged his pulling a knife on police made the situation difficult and that he has had problems over the years with officials. But they said most of their time spent with him was simply spent talking and surviving.

“He’s a cool person, he was never disrespectful,” said Jonathan James, watching the aftermath as police continued their investigation at the scene, who’s known Kissack for the past couple of years. “Sure he did drugs. But him and his dog were always down here…If he had (something), we had it — he shared with everybody.”

Waiting outside in the emergency room parking lot at Bartlett Regional Hospital late Monday afternoon was Karen Perkins, the pastor at Resurrection Lutheran Church, who said she was hoping to gain admittance as his pastor to provide spiritual counseling.

She said she’s known Kissack for years because of the weekly food pantries the church offers, he was a regular at the cold weather shelter the church provided for two winters until the past year, and she and other church members have sought him out on the street to provide assistance at times.

Kissack is “a person around whom others would gather,” but also has periods where he is uncommunicative because “he was suffering himself,” Perkins said.

“I always kind of found him to be an anchor and very reliable, who has moments where he just likes to separate himself,” she said.

Resurrection Lutheran Church has scheduled a vigil from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church at 740 W. 10th St., according to an announcement posted Monday night.

The shooting occurred hours before the Juneau Assembly received an update about the city’s homeless ordinances and how they are affected by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allows outdoor sleeping bans. A memo by the city’s law department presented to Assembly members states “this ruling allows cities to enforce laws relating to camping on public property, such as trespassing and littering but does not require it.

“With respect to CBJ’s homeless population, prior to enforcement, first responders and enforcement officers are no longer required to check for available shelter beds,” the ruling states. “CBJ’s current ordinances are generally applicable to everyone living in or visiting Juneau and they may be enforced accordingly.”

The Assembly earlier this year approved a “dispersed camping” policy due to rampant illegal activities reported last summer at the city-sanctioned Mill Campground. But social service agencies such as the Glory Hall are reporting troublesome behavior by individuals camping nearby who are seeking services.

Assembly members at Monday’s meeting requested another update about the situation be presented by city administrators at a future meeting after a period — expected to be a couple of months — where the enforcement of existing policy as affected by the Supreme Court ruling can be evaluated.

City Manager Katie Koester opened the meeting by stating “I would just like to take a moment and pause, and acknowledge the tragedy that occurred in downtown Juneau this afternoon.”

“Our hearts and our minds are with the families of everyone involved in the tragic incident,” she said.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.