Neighbors briefs

An illustration shows the planned design for the first floor of the proposed Capital Civic Center. (Image courtesy of the Capital Campaign Committee)

Jackie Renninger Park, which is scheduled to receive structural and safety improvements. (City and Borough of Juneau photo)

Jackie Renninger Park, which is scheduled to receive structural and safety improvements. (City and Borough of Juneau photo)

See design ideas for Jackie Renninger Park at June 24 public meeting

CBJ Parks and Recreation, and Corvus Design, will host a public meeting on Monday, June 24 from 6–7:30 p.m. at the Mendenhall Valley Library to present four conceptual master plan options for Jackie Renninger Park.

The community is invited to join this meeting to learn more about the different plans, ask questions and provide feedback.

The Pipeline Skate Park within Jackie Renninger Park is currently in need of several structural and safety improvements, and Parks and Rec is taking this opportunity to explore what additional features could help the park meet the needs of local residents.

Previous park planning events include an interactive design meeting, a Pipeline Skate Park youth meeting, and a community survey. At the interactive meeting, park users and other members of the community experimented with hands-on design and discussed ideas for park features—input that contributed to the plans that will be presented at this meeting.

For questions, contact Parks and Recreation at (907) 586-5226 or parks.rec@juneau.gov.

Fred K. Koken designates $1M for the Capital Civic Center

Fred K. Koken, a longtime Juneau resident, has established a $1 million fund at the Juneau Community Foundation to assist with fundraising and construction of the Capital Civic Center, according to the Capital Campaign Committee.

In recognition of the Fred K. Koken Fund, the atrium in the Capital Civic Center will be known as the Fred K. Koken Atrium.

“This is wonderful news,” said Nancy DeCherney, funding manager for The Partnership, which is raising funds for the center. “His personal support for this project speaks volumes as we approach other grantors and donors for funds. We are thrilled that this main portion of the facility will carry the name of a person well-known for his contributions to Juneau – from his natural science museum to support for arts and cultural events to the gift of ‘The Librarian’ sculpture for the Mendenhall Valley Library. It is such an honor that the atrium will bear his name: a reminder and a call to us all of what a difference one person can make in our community.”

As a public/private partnership, the Capital Civic Center will be devoted to live and recorded performance, exhibits, gatherings, celebrations, work and creativity. The Capital Civic Center will house performance and gallery space, meeting rooms, offices for arts and cultural groups and a café, expanding and augmenting Centennial Hall.

For more information visit capitalciviccenter.org.

Invasive Plant Walk and Talk at the Arboretum on June 15

The Southeast Alaska Watershed Coalition will host an event about how invasive plants impact Juneau’s ecology and what people can do about them at the Jensen-Olson Arboretum on Saturday, June 15 at 11 a.m.

During the walk and talk, participants will learn how to ID invasive garden plants, compare them to horticultural varieties, and hear about how some of the most aggressive became this way.

Admission is free. No registeration required. For location and access information visit the Arboretum website at https://juneau.org/parks-recreation/jensen-olson-arboretum.

Registration for Start Smart Tennis opens June 17

Registration for Start Smart Tennis opens at noon, Monday, June 17. Start Smart Tennis is the newest addition to CBJ Parks and Recreation’s youth sports lineup, offering a supportive environment for children ages 5-7 — together with an adult in their life — to learn the basic skills of tennis.

Register online under the Youth & Teen tab. Registration is first come, first served. All registrations received after the session is full will be placed on a waitlist.

Start Smart Tennis sessions are held 5:45–6:45 p.m. every Tuesday from July 9 through Aug. 13 at Cope Park. Children work on skills such as ground strokes, serving, volleying and running/agility without the threat of competition or the fear of getting hurt. Adults are active participants in the program.

The program costs $40 plus tax and includes a Start Smart t-shirt. Scholarships are available. Contact Amanda Lovejoy at (907) 586-2635 ext. 4156 or amanda.lovejoy@juneau.gov for more information.

Wildlife activity increasing at the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area

Increased wildlife activity at the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area during the summer season, particularly with bears, has officials asking visitors to be mindful of food, beverages, and scented products. When possible, leave these attractants at home, in a locked vehicle, or in a wildlife-proof container to minimize potential conflict between humans and wildlife. The recreation area includes the Visitor Center and the West Glacier side of Mendenhall Lake.

Also, the U.S. Forest Service offers these safety reminders to visitors considering the recent increase in bear activity: Hike in groups; carry bear spray; make noise while walking; and be aware of immediate surroundings.

For more information call (907) 789-0097 or email steven.behrns@usda.gov.

Deadline nears for SBA loans due to the glacier outburst flooding

July 8 is the deadline to apply for an Small Business Administration federal disaster loan for economic injury caused by the glacier outburst flooding in the City and Borough of Juneau that occurred Aug. 4 – 6, 2023, according to Francisco Sánchez Jr., associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA.

According to Sánchez, small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

These low-interest federal disaster loans are available for CBJ, and the neighboring areas of Chatham REAA, Haines Borough and Petersburg Borough.

Interest rates are 4% for businesses and 2.375% for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Interest does not begin to accrue until 12 months from the date of the first disaster loan disbursement. SBA disaster loan repayment begins 12 months from the date of the first disbursement.

Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

Buzz in for BugDay! at the Arboretum on June 22

Friends of the Jensen-Olson Arboretum will host a look at the world of insects at BugDay! on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants in this free family event will learn from hands-on workstations, games, and other activities designed to demystify insects and understand their importance in the ecosystem.

Admission is free, but space is limited. Register online through the Parks and Recreation registration catalog starting at noon on Monday, June 10.

Activities are geared towards kids ages 6-12 years; however, siblings are welcome. Kids must be accompanied by an adult.

For questions about BugDay! contact Brooke Field, Education Coordinator for Friends of the Jensen-Olson Arboretum at Brookefield.ak@gmail.com.