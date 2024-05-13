Thunder Mountain High School girls battle for soccer seniors in final game

Thunder Mountain High School senior Zoey Moore controls a ball betweenJuneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé freshman Alyssa Travis (17) and senior Nikki King during the TM girls soccer senior night Monday at Falcons Field. (Klas Stolpe for the Juneau Empire)(Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Thunder Mountain High School’s Piper Blackgoat (13) and Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s Cadence Plummer go for a ball during the Falcons final home game Monday at Falcons Field. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s Parker Boman (8) and Thunder Mountain High School’s Piper Blackgoat go for a ball during the Falcons final home game Monday at Falcons Field. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Thunder Mountain High School’s Tuvy Ly (22) battles for a ball with Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears Cadence Plummer (12) and Adelyn Buss during the Falcons final home game Monday at Falcons Field. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Thunder Mountain High School Falcons girls soccer seniors Shaelyn Newport, Ronja Sieber, Adella Dihle, Zoey Moore, Lauren Stichert and Kaidree Hartman were honored after their game Monday against the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears at Falcons Field. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

Thunder Mountain High School senior manager Lauren Stichert hugs sophomore sister Randy Stichert as their parents look on during the Falcons girls soccer senior night Monday at Falcons Field. (Klas Stolpe / For the Juneau Empire)

The Thunder Mountain High School Falcons girls soccer players final home game — and the school’s final season — in their blue and white kits may not have ended as hoped for in a 5-0 loss to crosstown rival Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé on Monday at Falcons Field. But the result was overshadowed by the team’s endurance in the rain and wind on the pitch.

“I think this is the best game we have played so far,” TMHS senior co-captain Adella Dihle said. “I think the girls did really good staying in it. The score is not what we wanted, but that is OK, we played good. We are used to playing in the rain in pretty much all of our games. This season has meant a lot, especially being the last Falcons graduating class. It is sad, but I am very happy to be a part of it. It has been a great season with a great bunch of girls.”

The TMHS (2-7 overall, 0-6 Southeast Conference) and JDHS (10-0-1 OA, 8-0 SEC) derby game was anything but one-sided.

Although JDHS put three shots on goal and a free kick against TMHS keeper Raynona Fraker the Crimson Bears did not score until senior Cadence Plummer hit from 15 yards out unassisted for a 1-0 advantage.

“It is always cool to play them because it is a hometown rivalry and we don’t get to play anyone else,” Plummer said. “It is exciting always because they come to win just like we do and it is always a really good game that we can expect from them every single time we get to play them. It is always really fun and I am glad we got to play them over my seasons and for their last home game.”

JDHS controlled the pitch for most of the first half until TMHS senior Kaidree Hartman put a shot just wide of the Crimson Bears’ netting.

“This last season has meant a lot and just being together with the team has really shown the bonds that can be created in team sports and just how much fun you can have,” Hartman said. “I think playing JD this season has been pretty good and as the schools are going to be combined next year I think everyone will be hoping and finding a future in that. I think we really just push through, having fun as a team. JD is a very tough team and are coached well. I think our goal is to push through, never give up and have fun and I think we did that.”

JDHS junior forward Parker Boman gave the Crimson Bears a 2-0 lead in extra time of the first half, heading in a corner kick from sophomore forward Peyton Wheeler.

The Falcons were honoring four-year varsity returning seniors Dihle, Hartman, Zoey Moore, second-year varsity senior Shaelyn Newport, exchange student senior Ronja Sieber and senior manager Lauren Stichert.

“In the rain and cold it is not very fun, but I think we played our best,” co-captain Moore said. “We were focused. Our big goal was focus this season. We have a very young team and it is easy to get distracted a lot, but I think we played amazing. Especially our younger players who have not played as much soccer before coming to high school. We played our best game and were really focused. I am proud of us. I will remember the girls. Just how fun everyone is. Everyone is friends with everyone on this team and I don’t think there are any ‘cliques’ or groups we don’t like to include. I think we are a very friendship-focused and fun team, and we get along really well.”

In the second half opening minutes JDHS senior forward Nikki King scored from 10 yards out on a straight run off a ball played to her by Wheeler for a 3-0 Crimson Bears lead.

Eighteen minutes into the half Wheeler scored on an assist by junior midfielder Milina Mason for 4-0.

Two minutes later JDHS’ Plummer put a shot off the TMHS post and with 10 minutes left in the match Wheeler ran onto a pass by Plummer for a 5-0 advantage.

“It was really fun,” Wheeler said. “It just felt really good to have my team to support me.”

The Falcons had four opportunities late as Moore and Dihle put shots across the Crimson Bears goal mouth, Randy Stichert put a free kick on goal and Hartman put a shot into the keeper.

JDHS’ offensive attack could have accumulated more strikes if not for the work in goal by TMHS keeper Raynona Fraker and defenders Miley Andrews and Piper Blackgoat.

JDHS junior midfielder Natalie Travis earned the Crimson Bears’ Hard Hat Award for her work on the defensive back line.

JDHS has qualified for state by virtue of their undefeated Southeast Conference season and top Ranking Percentage Index (RPI). Ketchikan (2-6-2) and TMHS can advance to state if awarded one of two at-large bids across the regions. Kayhi and Homer (7-3-3) look to have an advantage for those spots. TMHS travels to Kayhi this week for their final games.

“They never lose their smiles,” TMHS coach Cindy Eriksen said. “The girls just have a great vibrant spirit and are very resilient and it is amazing to just watch them bounce back. They are upset about losing but they show up at practice the next day like nothing happened. It has been fun to coach.”

Of the final season Eriksen said, “We just talked about staying present and enjoying the moment. Kind of focusing on each day as it came rather than focusing on what is going to come at the end and all of that stuff. It has been the behind the scenes narrative, but mostly everyday we show up we are just thankful to be able to play together and still play against our crosstown rivals. I personally think TM is everything. This team has grown so many players that maybe never would have had the chance to play at a bigger program. It is just the whole idea of the girls on the team and the spirit of the girls. It is just something you don’t see everywhere. They are competitive but they love each other.”

Eight DII teams advance to the state tournament on May 23-25 at Colony, Palmer and Wasilla High Schools. They will be seeded into the state bracket by the RPI.

Currently the Alaska School Activities Association (ASAA) division II girls soccer RPI leaders are:

1. JDHS; 2. Kenai (12-2-1); 3. Soldotna (11-1-2); 4. Homer; 5. KTN; 6. Monroe (3-0-2); 7. North Pole (2-5-2); 8. Palmer (6-7-3); 9. Grace Christian (4-9-2); 10. TMHS; 11. Nikiski (2-9-0); 12. Houston (3-8-1); 13. Redington (3-7-1); 14. Hutchison (0-4-0); 15. Kodiak (1-8-0); and 16. Seward (0-0-0).