Undefeated JDHS girls soccer team gives seniors a healthy sendoff in home finale

Finley Sullivan (right), a senior forward who broke her finger in practice a month ago, performs a kickoff to Ruby Rivas (#9), a senior midfielder who tore an anterior cruciate ligament in January, during the final home game of the season for the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé girls’ soccer team Saturday at Adair-Kennedy Field. Both players came out of the game moments later during an intentional stoppage in play. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Finley Sullivan (right), a senior forward who broke her finger in practice a month ago, performs a kickoff to Ruby Rivas (#9), a senior midfielder who tore an anterior cruciate ligament in January, during the final home game of the season for the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé girls’ soccer team Saturday at Adair-Kennedy Field. Both players came out of the game moments later during an intentional stoppage in play. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

With an undefeated season on the line in their home finale, the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé girls’ soccer team put a player with a sling on her arm on the field for the kickoff.

Senior forward Finley Sullivan, her hand in a cast after breaking a finger, kicked off to senior midfielder Ruby Rivas, who tore her anterior cruciate ligament before the season started, who passed the ball to a teammate who deliberately kicked it out of bounds so the two injured starters could substitute out of their final regular season game.

The ceremonial gesture came after the 11 seniors on this year’s Crimson Bears team got their official “senior night” recognition before the Saturday afternoon matchup against Ketchikan High School at Adair-Kennedy Field. Those celebrations proved to be a fitting prelude as JDHS topped Ketchikan 3-1, completing a sweep of the visiting Kings after a 5-0 shutout Friday night.

JDHS (7-0 in the three-team Southeast conference, 9-0-1 overall) faces a landmark game as it tries to complete an undefeated regular season Monday night, going against the Thunder Mountain High School Falcons (0-5 conference, 2-6 overall) in what will be both that team’s senior night and the school’s final home soccer game due to the consolidation of TMHS students into JDHS next school year.

TMHS will play its final two regular season games at Ketchikan (2-4, 2-6-2) on May 15 and 16.

Rivas, who tore her ACL skiing, missed the entire season with no hope of recovering in time for the Crimson Bears’ postseason run at the state title. Sullivan, who broke her finger a month ago practicing as a backup goalie after playing in a single game, is holding onto a slim possibility of seeing the field during the postseason.

“I think there’s a very small chance I could be,” she said. “I have stitches and I had two screws put in. But I start (physical therapy) next week.”

The following are profiles of the seniors on this year’s JDHS girls’ soccer team provided by the coaching staff.

Claire Durling

A passionate Roblox player, this is Claire’s second year with the women’s program, playing midfield for the JVs last season and midfield for varsity this season. Claire’s season was cut short a year ago due to a knee injury, but her unwavering persistence, energy, and positive outlook not only helped earn a state title for Cheer, but earned her a spot on this year’s varsity as well. We wish Claire all the best as she plans to attend the University of Alaska Southeast for her pre-med degree.

Kaitlyn Forst

This is Kaitlyn’s fourth year with the women’s program, having played a multitude of positions for both JV and varsity, ranging from goalkeeper for JV, to one of our backline defenders this season for varsity. We will miss her chill personality off the pitch, and her ability to suddenly turn up the intensity to 10, with her loud communication from the backline, and her ability to clear/play long balls from the back as well. We wish Kaitlyn all the best with her plans to study Criminology at the University of Idaho.

Emilie Jones

This is Emilie’s first year with the program, having played some time in the backline, and wing, for the JVs this season. Having played volleyball, basketball, and rugby, she wanted to give soccer a try, and we are truly happy she did as we will miss her inquisitive mind, determination, and speed. We wish Emilie all the best with her plan to take a gap year and travel.

Brielle Jones

This is Brielle’s fourth year with the program, primarily playing goalkeeper for both JV and varsity, where currently, she is fifth in program history for top career shutouts. Having played soccer for seven years, Brielle’s prior goalkeeper experience has been a huge help for the team this season. We wish Brielle all the best with her plans on attending Northern Arizona University earning a minor in music

Kylie Kato

Having played soccer since she was a “little fry with curly locks”, this is her fourth year with the program, having played in the backline for JV and varsity. There is simply never a dull moment with Kylie, whether it is an eye roll or heavy sigh, when an opposing player is somehow able to get through her on the pitch, or talking to Phil on the bench at State, away from the team, while the game is happening and Matt being annoyed by it. All kidding aside, kind of, we will miss Kylie’s determination, her calm demeanor on the pitch when things are intense, and her ability to not listen to Matt. We wish her all the best with her plans on attending the Port Townsend School of Massage, practicing massage and learning what it takes to become a Masseuse.

Nikki King

The “King” of Offsides, this is Nikki’s third year with JDHS, having played wing for JV, and wing/wingback for varsity. The nickname was given for this bio due to Nikki receiving 11 offside calls in a game against Ketchikan her junior year, and simply leading the team this year in offsides calls. Various reactions from Nikki include “What?!?!” to “Whatever!!!” And she’s right … Matt makes sure Nikki never hears the end of it. But it isn’t all bad, as Nikki did score a pretty sweet tap in goal against Soldotna in Anchorage earlier this season . All that said, we will miss her fight, her energy, and her speed. We wish her all the best attending attending Oklahoma Christian University to major in Psychology and continue to play the saxophone in the Universities Wind Ensemble

Chelsea Ligsay

This is Chelsea’s first go around, with soccer, where friends convinced her to join during open gym. Sidelined with an ankle injury early in the season when the JVs played Ketchikan, Chelsea was simply an awesome player and teammate, making players laugh and providing “chismis,” but also giving energy, speed, and tenacity on the pitch. We wish her all the best with her plan to attend the University of Alaska Southeast, looking into marine biology with the hope of spending a semester at sea.

Cadence Plummer

A budding soccer prodigy since age 5, this is Cadence’s fourth year with the program, playing mostly midfield and striker with the varsity team. A player once quiet and timid during goalkeeper sessions with the Juneau Soccer Club, back in her earlier years, she is now one of the more vocal captains on the varsity squad, encouraging her teammates on and off the pitch and letting Phil know how bad she played, after each game, despite what the stats say. Currently 4th all time in career goals (55 and counting), Cadence’s skill set, soccer IQ, and unmatched passion to compete, will be sorely missed. We wish Cadence all the best at Spokane Community College, studying exercise science and continuing to play college soccer.

Ruby Rivas

This is Ruby’s third year with the program, playing midfield for varsity. Unfortunately, Ruby’s season ended before it began, due to a torn ACL while skiing. Although not playing this season, she has helped Matt tremendously by sorting out jerseys, tracking attendance, and even doing a little bit of coaching at a few practices for teammates. The team misses her speed, fearlessness, and toughness. We wish Ruby all the best with her plan to attend UAA to study kinesiology and outdoor leadership

Ava Severance

This is Ava’s second year with program, playing defense, midfield, and some forward for the JVs. Captain with the JD Dance Team, it was awesome to see her, as well as fellow dance team members, Lena and Chelsea, all collectively be a part of our soccer team this season. Ava’s athleticism, strong mindset, and positive attitude are a few reasons why she was chosen to be one of the captains of the JV team this season. We wish her all the best in attending Gonzaga University, studying Criminology and Forensics.

Finley Sullivan

Playing soccer since second grade, this is Finley’s third year with the program, having played midfield for varsity. While playing in that role the past two seasons, she’s voiced intrigue numerous times with the goalkeeping position as a back up if needed. Unfortunately while participating in some early season goalkeeper training, a ball hit the tip of her finger; dislocating and sadly breaking it . With that said, this shows Finley’s selflessness, putting the team first. This characteristic will be greatly missed, as well as Finley’s drive, determination, and work ethic. We wish her the best in attending the University of Montana studying geosciences and political science.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.