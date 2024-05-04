JDHS boys, girls soccer teams get shutout wins against TMHS

Juneau Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s Kai Ciambor tries to keep control of the ball against Thunder Mountain High School’s Ethan Van Kirk during Thursday’s game at TMHS. (Photo by Tory Bennetsen)

Thunder Mountain High School’s Ella Orsborne (15) and Piper Blackgoat (13) fight for the ball with Juneau Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s Cadence Plummer during Friday’s game at at Adair-Kennedy Field. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Parker Boman got to wear the honorary hard hat after scoring two goals for Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé in its 6-0 win over Thunder Mountain High School on Friday evening, which she described as a hard night’s work in unseasonably warm and sunny conditions.

“It was very hot today and some of us were a little exhausted,” she said. “But I thought we worked really well as a team today. And I thought that we were very friendly. And I think we went out and had fun.”

Boman, a junior forward for the Crimson Bears, scored her first goal late in the first half to make the score 4-0 at the break, then got far enough in front of the Falcons midway through the second half for the final goal of the game.

“I saw them coming up behind me and I was trying to get my hips around the ball before they ran into me, and my foot ran through the ball,” she said, explaining the latter goal.

Also scoring two goals for the Crimson Bears was sophomore striker Peyton Wheeler, while junior midfielder Milina Mazon and senior midfielder Cadence Plummer each scored a goal during the first half.

JDHS (5-0 in the three-team Southeast conference, 7-0-1 overall) has a strong edge with three games to go over TMHS (0-5 conference, 2-6 overall) and Ketchikan (2-2 conference, 2-4-2 overall) for the automatic conference bid in the state title tournament scheduled May 23-25. At-large bids for other teams will be determined based on win-loss records.

Right now the focus for the Falcons is building on the success after winning two of three games during a road trip the previous weekend, said Head Coach Cindy Eriksen.

“We played some really great games in Anchorage over the weekend,” she said. “And we were hoping to kind of improve on those games, and kind of take what we did in Anchorage and improve in this game. We started a little bit flat and things were a little slow.”

The two teams will face each other again next Monday for their final regular reason matchup ever, since all high school students are scheduled to be consolidated into JDHS next school year. Eriksen said she doesn’t think any huge changes are needed to fare better in that contest.

“We have all kind of decided that when we’re playing against JD that there’s simple fixes that we can do to improve our game,” she said. “And in between games the girls always reflect on what they think they did well and what to work on. I think it’s just simple fixes. First of all, JD is a strong team and it provides a pretty good challenge for us.”

The Crimson Bears are also hoping to show more energy in their next games since they also played three road games the previous weekend, said Head Coach Matt Dusenberry.

“We had tired legs this week just from that many games,” he said. “So it’s just kind of about recovery, and being able to get out here and have another match before next week.”

Fatigue could again be a factor for JDHS when it plays TMHS next week, since the Crimson Bears first play Ketchikan at home on Friday and Saturday. TMHS will end their season on the road against Ketchikan on May 15 and 16.

The JDHS boys team (3-2 conference, 4-2-2 overall), who are the defending state champions, also scored a solid 7-0 win over THMS (0-4-1 conference, 2-5-1 overall) on Thursday night. The two teams are scheduled to play each other again Tuesday night, then both teams will close out their regular seasons with a pair of games against Ketchikan.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.