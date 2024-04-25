Neighbors briefs

One of the reflective address signs available from Capital City Fire/Rescue. (City and Borough of Juneau photo)

Sister Sadria Akina, Elder Tanner Christensen and Elder Bronson Forsberg, all missionaries with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, collect litter on April 22, 2023, in the Lemon Creek area. It was their first time partaking in Juneau’s communitywide cleanup. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire file photo)

Sister Sadria Akina, Elder Tanner Christensen and Elder Bronson Forsberg, all missionaries with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, collect litter on April 22, 2023, in the Lemon Creek area. It was their first time partaking in Juneau’s communitywide cleanup. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire file photo)

Annual Litter Free citywide cleanup on Saturday

Saturday is set for Litter Free’s annual communitywide cleanup. People are encouraged to go to one of the bag distribution sites from 8 am – 10 am, obtain bags and information, head out to a trashy area on public property and clean up.

Bag sites on Saturday will be located at:

Douglas Firehall/Library, Foodland IGA, Picture This (Ferry Way), Western Auto, Sunny Point (two locations), Fred Meyer, Super Bear IGA, Duck Creek Market, Forbidden Peak Brewing Company

At the bag sites, children can enter a drawing for a chance to win a youth bike.

We encourage people to wear work gloves, and to wear safety vests or bright-colored clothing when working near a road. Be aware of your surroundings and avoid working near roads with marked speeds of greater than 45 mph.

Full, tied bags of trash must be placed on a major roadway for collection by 2 p.m., or placed in an authorized trash receptacle.

Many businesses and governmental agencies have offered their trucks and drivers to pick up the bags and take them to the landfill. Volunteers are asked to place bags at locations where the drivers will be safe to pull over and pick up the bags.

For more information visit www.litterfree.org.

Mendenhall Glacier visitors asked to respect nesting and breeding of Arctic Terns

Arctic Terns are breeding at the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area, and visitors are asked to keep their distance from the birds and be mindful of barriers along the nesting areas.

These birds migrate to and from Antarctica every year. The public’s cooperation is crucial in ensuring the protection of this sensitive species. Visitors are asked to refrain from walking, hiking, biking, and beach landings with kayaks, canoes, or paddleboards within or along posted areas. Drones are prohibited anywhere that would cause a disturbance to wildlife.

People, especially those with pets and service animals recreating in the area, should be mindful of the nesting activity which is expected to continue through Sept. 30.

Maintaining a distance of at least 100 from nesting areas is recommended. It is not easy to see nests or eggs, and these birds will divebomb someone to protect their young.

For questions contact Steve Behrns at steven.behrns@usda.gov or call (907) 789-0097.

Work on 4th Street in Douglas expected to last until early July

Work began this week on the Douglas 4th Street Reconstruction project. The work area includes 4th Street from D to F Street, the intersection of 4th and E Street, and the intersection of 5th and E Street.

Project work will include the replacement of underground waterlines, sewer lines, storm drain utilities, valley gutter, and asphalt pavement resurfacing. Work is expected continue through early July.

For questions contact CBJ Project Manager John Nelson at (907) 586-0800 ext. 4189 or john.nelson@juneau.gov, Admiralty Construction at (907) 321-2265, or proHNS Project Engineer Chris Bydlon at (907) 521-4593 or chris@prohns.com.

To be added to the project email list and receive updates by email, contact Chris Bydlon.

Capital City Fire/Rescue offering reflective house address numbers

Reflective house address numbers intended to help emergency services find locations quickly are being offered by Capital City Fire/Rescue. These reflective numbers are available while supplies last, and are made locally by the City and Borough of Juneau’s Public Works Department.

Two options are available: Reflective stickers for mailboxes, and aluminum signs for posts or trees. Delivery may take up to three weeks, and based on demand, signs may be prioritized for harder-to-find residences. Order at https://juneau.org/fire/fire-marshal.

New diving club kicks off at Dimond Park Aquatic Center

Juneau Pools announces the launch of a new diving program at Dimond Park Aquatic Center. Starting May 14, the pool will offer introductory and advanced classes in springboard diving. Online registration opens Wednesday, May 1, at noon.

Both classes will take place Tuesday and Thursday evenings from May 14 to June 6. The cost is $80 plus tax for eight lessons. Participants must be 8 years of age or older, and 10 spaces are available in each class.

The Intro Springboard Diving Class is designed for individuals with little to no prior diving experience. In this class, participants will learn proper diving techniques, including approach, takeoff, flight, and entry. The focus will be on building confidence and mastering basic dives.

The Advanced Springboard Diving Class is designed for divers who have mastered the basics and are ready to push their abilities further. This class will help participants learn more advanced dives.

Register online through the Parks & Rec registration catalog (click under the Juneau Pools tab). For more information, contact Ellen Johnston at ellen.johnston@juneau.gov or (907) 586-0839 ext. 4148.

“Wish” featured as a Movie in the Park on May 3

Juneau Parks and Recreation will show “Wish” (PG) as its the latest Movie in the Park, on Friday, May 3 at the Dimond Park Field House. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m.

This event is sponsored by Juneau Pediatric Dentistry.

No reservations needed—just show up ready to watch. Feel free to bring chairs, pillows, blankets, or sleeping bags but please be aware that no food or drinks other than water are allowed on the turf.

For questions, contact Parks and Recreation at (907) 586-5226 or parks.rec@juneau.gov.

Officials urge MMR vaccination as US measles cases rise

The City and Borough of Juneau and the Alaska Division of Public Health, Juneau Public Health Center is encouraging Southeast Alaskans to be sure that they and their children are up to date on their MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccination as cases rise across the U.S.

As of April 18, 2024, a total of 125 measles cases have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 18 U.S. jurisdictions. Nearly half of the cases were in children less than 5 years old and the great majority were in individuals who were unvaccinated (or had unknown status); 56% of cases were hospitalized. None of the U.S. cases reported so far this year occurred in Alaska.

Many people think measles is just a minor rash and fever, but measles can cause serious health complications, especially for unvaccinated children under 5 years of age.

Routine vaccination with the Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) vaccine is very safe and over 97% effective in preventing acquisition of the measles virus. Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world. However, when more than 95% of people in a community are vaccinated, most people are protected through community immunity.

Most Alaskans are protected from measles though prior vaccination or prior infection. (The majority of people born before 1957 are likely to have been infected naturally.) However, the vaccination coverage rates among Southeast Alaskan kindergartners has declined in recent years and is currently at only 67%. This puts our communities at high risk for measles outbreaks if cases occur. This could happen — like most measles outbreaks do — when someone carries measles home from travel, or when a traveler from elsewhere visits the community.

The Alaska Division of Public Health is encouraging Alaskans to be sure that they and their children are up to date on their MMR vaccination (and all recommended vaccinations). Vaccination protects you, your family, and the community. You can check your own and your child’s vaccination records by downloading them using the free Docket app.

Reach out to the Juneau Public Health Center (907) 465-3353 or your healthcare provider’s office with any questions about the MMR vaccine.