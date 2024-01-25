Wild Shots
Published 9:30 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024
To showcase our readers’ work to the widest possible audience, Wild Shots have been moved in front of the Juneau Empire’s paywall. Don’t have a subscription, but want one?
The Empire Outdoors page is looking for superb images of Alaska’s wildlife, scenery or plant life. Send your photos to editor@juneauempire.com. For all photos include the name of the photographer, a description of what is shown in the picture, when it was taken and any other pertinent information. Images will run as space allows. Images with watermarks cannot be published.
[To see a collection of over 100 photos taken by readers in 2019 and 2020, click here.]
[To see Wild Shots for June 2020, click here.]
[To see Wild Shots for July and August 2020, click here]
[To see Wild Shots for late August and September 2020, click here]
[To see Wild Shots from late September and October 2020, click here]
To see Wild Shots from November and early December 2020, click here]
[To see Wild Shots from December 2020, January 2021 and February 2021, click here]
[To see Wild Shots from February 2021 through March 2021, click here]
[To see Wild Shots from April, May and June 2021, click here]
[To see Wild Shots from July and August 2021, click here]
[To see Wild Shots from August through October 2021, click here]
[To see Wild Shots from November through December 2021, click here]
[To see Wild Shots from late December 2021 through February 2022, click here]
[To see Wild Shots from late February 2022 through May 2022, click here]
[To see Wild Shots from May 2022 all the way through November 2022, click here]
[To see Wild Shots from December 2022 through mid-February 2023, click here]
[To see Wild Shots from February 2023 through April 2023, click here]
[To see Wild Shots from May 2023, click here]
[To see Wild Shots from early June 2023, click here and here]
[To see Wild Shots from late June 2023, click here, here and here]
[To see Wild Shots from July 2023, click here, here and here and here]
[To see Wild Shots from August 2023, click here]
[To see Wild Shots from September 2023, click here and here]
[To see Wild Shots from October 2023, click here and here and here]
[To see Wild Shots from November 2023, click here and here and here]
[To see Wild Shots from December 2023, click here and here and here and here and here]