Snowpocalypse no match for giant Platypus determined to spend long weekend gaming

Joshua Warren, president of Platupus Gaming, sorts out games on shelves in preparation Thursday for the Platypus-Con Board and Card Game Extravaganza, scheduled Friday through Sunday at Centennial Hall. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Jared Yancy checks off games on an inventory list in preparation Thursday for the Platypus-Con Board and Card Game Extravaganza, scheduled Friday through Sunday at Centennial Hall. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Jared Yancy checks off games on an inventory list in preparation Thursday for the Platypus-Con Board and Card Game Extravaganza, scheduled Friday through Sunday at Centennial Hall. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Their usual moving company wasn’t in a playful mood thanks to this week’s record snowfall that snarled traffic and barricaded buildings throughout Juneau, but Joshua Warren says that didn’t stop him and a handful of helpers from rolling the dice to ensure the annual Platypus-Con Board and Card Game Extravaganza could take place as scheduled.

“We had to rent a box truck and move them ourselves,” Warren, president of Platypus Gaming, said Thursday while helping sort and put onto shelves the more than 2,300 board games that will be available during the three-day event starting Friday at Centennial Hall.

The games were stored in the Jordan Creek area and by Wednesday, when the snow that started falling Sunday finally started tapering off, the roads were plowed sufficiently that he and three other people were able to load the truck on the day planned so the convention could take place, Warren said.

Platypus-Con, founded in 2014, normally takes place in January, although it was bypassed during the COVID-19 pandemic and then held last year in September due to renovations that had closed Centennial Hall earlier during the year. The change in dates hurt attendance somewhat since there were more recreational events in September than typically occur in January.

But the recent storm may play in Platypus-Con’s favor, since among other things two weekend performances by the Juneau Symphony were canceled due to weather-related complications, Warren said.

“There’s not a lot we’re competing with,” he said. “I was sad to see the symphony canceled, but I understand.”

The convention, which begins at 6 p.m. Friday, will be open until 2 a.m. the following morning during the first two days. Games in the library that can be checked out range from ancient classics such as Go to elaborate and/or eclectic new releases.

A total of 159 games have been added to Platypus-Con’s library since the last gathering since “I tell myself to buy less, but I keep buying,” Warren said. Among those he singled out as wanting to play are the competitive civilization-building World Wonders and the two-player Orion Duel battle set in outer space.

The convention also features tournaments for specific games, including new “Puggle” (“it’s what a baby platypus is”) tournaments for participants ages 5-12, he said.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.

Know and Go

What: Platypus-Con Board and Card Game Extravaganza

Where: Centennial Hall

When: Friday 6 p.m.-2 a.m. (Saturday); Saturday 10 a.m.-2 a.m. (Sunday); Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Admission: $20 adult, $12 child for one day; $35 adult, $20 child for weekend. Children (12 and under) must have adult supervision.

Website: https://www.platypusgaming.org.