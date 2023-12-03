Wild Shots

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Breaking through the clouds on a gray day, the sun makes a brief appearance shining across Mendenhall Lake on Nov. 22. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

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Paris Creek dam in full force on Nov. 25. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

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Paris Creek cascades forcefully down the mountainside after recent rain on Nov. 25. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

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The three sisters — mountains Tabletop, Saddle and Anderson — reflect in Gastineau Channel on Nov. 27. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

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Delicate crystals resembling silky hair form on dead wood when a particular fungus is present on the East Glacier Trail on Nov. 29. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

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Low morning fog settles over the diminishing toe of Mendenhall Glacier on Nov. 29. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

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The infamous triangle rock seen on East Glacier Trail on Nov. 29. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

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Hair ice forms an exotic flower along the East Glacier Trail on Nov. 29. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

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The outline and veins of this leaf are etched in hoarfrost on East Glacier Trail on Nov 29. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

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A collection of leaves outlined in frost lie huddled together along East Glacier Trail on Nov. 29. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

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Cloud formations above Heinzelman Ridge and Mount Juneau reflect near the mouth of the Mendenhall River on Dec. 2. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

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The snow-covered “Mendenhall Towers” rise above the blue Mendenhall Glacier on Dec. 2. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

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One of many deer tracks in Gastineau Meadows on Nov. 25. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

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Orange jelly fungi in Gastineau Meadows on Nov. 25. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

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A lookout spot look across the water at downtown Juneau from the Treadwell Ditch Trail on Nov. 25. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

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Mushrooms in late fall along the Treadwell Ditch Trail on Nov. 25. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

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Slick log stairs leading up the Mount Jumbo Trail on Nov. 25. (Photo by Deana Barajas)

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Fern and feather ice along the East Glacier Trail on Nov 29. (Photo by Deborah Rudis)

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Hair ice along the East Glacier Trail on Nov 29. (Photo by Deborah Rudis)

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Tree reflections and icy patterns on an East Glacier Trail pond Nov. 29. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

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Tree reflections and icy patterns on an East Glacier Trail pond Nov. 29. (Photo by Denise Carroll)

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