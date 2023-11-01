JDHS’ Blatnick signs for college ball

Teammates and friends applaud after Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Lamar Blatnick signs a letter of intent Wednesday in the JDHS gymnasium to play baseball for Dallas Christian College. (Klas Stolpe for the Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Lamar Blatnick signed a letter of intent Wednesday in the JDHS gymnasium to play baseball for Dallas Christian College. From left are father and assistant coach Larry Blatnick, assistant coach Erik McCormick, Lamar Blatnick and JDHS head coach Chad Bentz. (Klas Stolpe for the Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Lamar Blatnick signed a letter of intent Wednesday in the JDHS gymnasium to play baseball for Dallas Christian College. From left are father and assistant coach Larry Blatnick, assistant coach Erik McCormick, Lamar Blatnick and JDHS head coach Chad Bentz. (Klas Stolpe for the Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Lamar Blatnick signed a letter of intent on Wednesday in the JDHS gymnasium to play baseball for the Dallas Christian College Crusaders.

“They want me to play as a catcher,” Blatnick said. “I will be their secondary as a freshman. They told me that.”

The Crusaders play in the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association (NCCAA), competing as an independent in the Southwest Region of the Division II level.

DCC is a private four-year Christian college located in Farmers Branch, Texas, near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

“I want to major in computer science,” Blatnick said. “Or engineering.”

Blatnick played for the Dallas Spin Baseball Club, an affiliate of DCU, over the summer and earned the Fred Urias Most Valuable Player Award as he accumulated a .315 batting average, a .525 on-base percentage and, from the catching position, had a .992 fielding percentage and threw out 15 runners stealing.

“When I was down there they asked me to play for their team,” Blatnick said. “They gave me a scholarship offer. For me, I find baseball is fun and is a fun sport to play so I am excited. First I have to help JD this year.”

Blatnick hit .344 for the Crimson Bears last season and was an All-Conference selection at catcher.

“Lamar has been a hard worker ever since he joined the JDHS baseball program and he hasn’t stopped, which has given him the opportunity to play college baseball,” JDHS baseball coach Chad Bentz said. “I am excited for Lamar’s senior year and for him to play at the next level.”