Neighbors briefs

AWARE’s 2024 honorees (from left to right) Lori Grassgreen, Lisa Daugherty, Debbie Fagnant and Nikki Love. (Courtesy of AWARE)

An image from a cover of Tidal Echos, a creative/literary journal published annually by the University of Alaska Southeast. (Courtesy of UAS)

An image from a cover of Tidal Echos, a creative/literary journal published annually by the University of Alaska Southeast. (Courtesy of UAS)

UAS literary journey seeking submissions from Southeast residents

Tidal Echoes, a creative/literary journal published annually by the University of Alaska Southeast, is seeking submissions from any Southeast Alaska resident, including non-students. Works accepted include prose, poetry, artwork and photography. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 1. For more information visit https://uas.alaska.edu or the journal’s Instagram (@uastidalechoes), or contact uas.tidalechoes@alaska.edu.

2024 Women of Distinction Honorees Chosen by AWARE’s Board of Directors

AWARE is pleased to announce the 2024 Women of Distinction honorees: Lisa Daugherty, Debbie Fagnant, Lori Grassgreen, and Nikki Love. These women live lives of service and care for our community. They are evolving the ways people experience education, family relationships, and our environment. They will be honored at Centennial Hall on March 2, 2024, at the 27th Annual Women of Distinction Gala.

The event features a no-host bar, catered dinner, silent and live auctions, and the opportunity for the honorees to share what inspires them. Proceeds benefit AWARE’s intervention and prevention services, and adult and child survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

Tickets go on sale in January. For more details contact AWARE at (907) 586-6623.

CDD, FEMA host flood insurance informational meetings Nov. 1-2

The CBJ Community Development Department and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will host a presentation and question and answer session regarding the National Floodplain Insurance Program and FEMA flood insurance on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Dzantik’i Heeni Middle School Commons (1600 Renninger St.). The event is open to all. The meeting will be conducted in-person only and will not be recorded.

FEMA will begin the event with a presentation at 6 p.m. The presentation will provide an overview of the elements of the National Flood Insurance Program, CBJ’s responsibilities in the program, triggers for federal flood insurance requirements, and a detailed explanation of what federal flood insurance covers. A question and answer session will follow.

All property owners are eligible for federal flood insurance, and FEMA estimates that 30% of flood insurance claims happen outside of mapped flood areas. Anyone with questions about flood insurance is encouraged to join this meeting — and to spread the word to others in the community.

A separate meeting focused on the needs of insurance agents and other business entities will be held on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Mendenhall Valley Library Large Conference room. The meeting will be conducted in-person only and will not be recorded.

For questions, contact Teri Camery, senior planner, and floodplain administrator at (907) 586-0753 extension 4129 or teri.camery@juneau.gov.

To learn more about recovery and response to the Mendenhall River glacial outburst flood, visit juneau.org/manager/flood-response.

Melissa Beedle promoted by national accounting firm

Juneau resident Melissa Beedle has been to promoted to Audit Managing Director in the Alaska practice at KPMG U.S., one of Alaska’s largest accounting firms and the only Big Four professional services firm with an office in Alaska. Beedle is responsible for spearheading audit quality and leading engagement teams in project execution. She is a graduate of Western Washington University.

Beedle joined KPMG in 2005. She provides audit and accounting advisory services to a variety of clients, including state and local governments, regulated electric utilities, fishing, not-for-profit organizations, and Alaska Native Corporations. Beedle serves as a lead champion of KPMG’s technology initiatives, including data and analytics.