Flood warning for Jordan Creek, Montana Creek and Auke Lake issued until 10 a.m. Friday

Jordan Creek flows over a portion of a footbridge behind a shopping center Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Jordan Creek, Montana Creek and Auke Lake until 10 a.m. Friday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Jordan Creek flows over a portion of a footbridge behind a shopping center Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Jordan Creek, Montana Creek and Auke Lake until 10 a.m. Friday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

A flood warning for Jordan Creek, Montana Creek and Auke Lake is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday, with the possibility of “Glacier Highway and nearby roads flooded with up the three feet of water,” according to the National Weather Service.

The flooding is due to an atmospheric river that arrived in Southeast Alaska on Wednesday that has resulted in one to four inches of precipitation as of midday Thursday, with the heaviest accumulations in the Sitka and Juneau areas, according to the alert issued by the weather service’s Juneau office.

“Another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is still expected to occur through this evening as another period of heavier rainfall moves through the area,” the alert notes. “Moderate to minor flooding is currently being observed in some areas and could expand to other locations through Friday morning, especially for smaller streams.”

In addition to water accumulation on roads, “possible inundation of structures near Jordan Creek” may occur, according to the weather service. A weather service chart showed the creek rising to 10.33 feet at 11 a.m. Thursday — beyond the official flood stage of 9.7 feet — and it is expected to crest at 10.72 feet shortly before midnight.

Rain is expected to continue Friday and diminish into scattered showers on Saturday, according to the weather service forecast. The extended forecast calls for partly sunny skies Monday before rain builds up again during the coming week.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.