Fixing the ferry’s future: Meet the nine ships in the Alaska Marine Highway fleet
Published 9:30 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023
Here is a look at each of the nine ships in the Alaska Marine Highway System fleet, along with the summer schedule. The fleet is divided into mainline ferries and day boat/shuttle ferries.
Two of the ferries, both mainliners, Matanuska and Kennicott, are sidelined for repairs. The Tazlina, a shuttle ferry, is dockside due to the crew shortage.
[Also in this series: AMHS steers fleet toward three replacements | The cost of maintaining an aging ferry fleet | A fix is in for ferry payroll issues
[Part 1: Help wanted on the Alaska Marine Highway | Meet some of tbe crew on the Columbia | New program puts retired troopers aboard]
MV Columbia
Schedule: Currently providing service from Bellingham to the communities of Ketchikan, Wrangell, Petersburg, Kake, Sitka, Juneau, Haines and Skagway.
Year built: 1974
Normal crew capacity: 63
Length: 418
Width: 85
Domestic gross tons: 3,946
Passengers: 499
Linear feet: 2,660 linear feet
Fuel: 397 gallons/hour
Total staterooms/berths: 104/298
MV Kennicott
Schedule: Currently in layup/ repairs for vehicle lift system, accommodation ladders and exhaust system.
Year built: 1998
Normal crew capacity: 55
Length: 382
Width: 85
Domestic gross tons: 9,978
Passengers: 499
Linear feet: 1,560 linear feet for operation in Southeast Alaska and 1,340 linear feet in Southwest Alaska. (Varies based on need for the ramp, which limits use of the elevator.)
Fuel: 354 gallons/hour
Total staterooms/berths: 109/320
MV Matanuska
Schedule: Currently in layup/ repairs
Year built: 1963
Normal crew capacity: 48
Length: 408
Width: 74
Domestic gross tons: 3,029
Passengers: 450
Linear feet: 1,675
Fuel: 234 gallons/hour
Total staterooms/berths: 106/243
MV Tustumena
Schedule: Currently providing service to the communities of Homer, Seldovia, Kodiak, Port Lions and Ouzinkie.
Year built: 1964
Normal crew capacity: 38
Length: 296
Width: 59
Domestic gross tons: 2,174
Passengers: 160
Linear feet: 680
Fuel: 151 gallons/hour
Total staterooms/berths: 24/60
Day boat/shuttle ferries
MV Aurora
Schedule: Currently providing service to the communities of Whittier, Cordova, Valdez, Tatitlek and Chenega Bay in Prince William Sound.
Year built: 1977
Normal crew capacity: 24
Length: 235
Width: 57
Domestic gross tons: 1,280
Passengers: 250
Linear feet: 660
Fuel: 190 gallons/hour
MV LeConte
Schedule: Currently providing service to the communities of North Lynn Canal including Juneau, Haines, Skagway, Hoonah, Tenakee, Gustavus and Angoon
Year built: 1974
Normal crew capacity: 24
Length: 235
Width: 57
Domestic gross tons: 1,328
Passengers: 225
Linear feet: 660
Fuel: 188 gallons/hour
MV Hubbard
Schedule: Currently providing service to Juneau, Haines and Skagway.
Year built: 2019/entered service 2023
Normal crew capacity: 14
Length: 280
Width: 67
Domestic gross tons:
Passengers: 300
Linear feet: 850 (53 standard vehicles)
Fuel: 250 gallons/hour
MV Tazlina
Schedule: Vessel is currently dockside at vigor in Ketchikan due to a crew shortage.
Year built: 2019
Normal crew capacity: 14
Length: 280
Width: 67
Domestic gross tons: 3,217
Passengers: 280
Linear feet: 850
Fuel: 250 gallons/hour
MV Lituya
Schedule: Provides service between Ketchikan and Annette Bay.
Year built: 2004
Normal crew capacity: 5
Length: 181
Width: 50
Domestic gross tons: 97
Passengers: 125
Linear feet: 300
Fuel: 55 gallons/hour