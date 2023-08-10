Fixing the ferry’s future: Meet the nine ships in the Alaska Marine Highway fleet

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Alaska Marine Highway System vessels in dock at the Auke Bay Ferry Terminal. (Alaska Marine Highway System)

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Alaska Marine Highway System vessels in dock at the Auke Bay Ferry Terminal. (Alaska Marine Highway System)

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Here is a look at each of the nine ships in the Alaska Marine Highway System fleet, along with the summer schedule. The fleet is divided into mainline ferries and day boat/shuttle ferries.

Two of the ferries, both mainliners, Matanuska and Kennicott, are sidelined for repairs. The Tazlina, a shuttle ferry, is dockside due to the crew shortage.

[Also in this series: AMHS steers fleet toward three replacements | The cost of maintaining an aging ferry fleet | A fix is in for ferry payroll issues

[Part 1: Help wanted on the Alaska Marine Highway | Meet some of tbe crew on the Columbia | New program puts retired troopers aboard]

MV Columbia

Schedule: Currently providing service from Bellingham to the communities of Ketchikan, Wrangell, Petersburg, Kake, Sitka, Juneau, Haines and Skagway.

Year built: 1974

Normal crew capacity: 63

Length: 418

Width: 85

Domestic gross tons: 3,946

Passengers: 499

Linear feet: 2,660 linear feet

Fuel: 397 gallons/hour

Total staterooms/berths: 104/298

MV Kennicott

Schedule: Currently in layup/ repairs for vehicle lift system, accommodation ladders and exhaust system.

Year built: 1998

Normal crew capacity: 55

Length: 382

Width: 85

Domestic gross tons: 9,978

Passengers: 499

Linear feet: 1,560 linear feet for operation in Southeast Alaska and 1,340 linear feet in Southwest Alaska. (Varies based on need for the ramp, which limits use of the elevator.)

Fuel: 354 gallons/hour

Total staterooms/berths: 109/320

MV Matanuska

Schedule: Currently in layup/ repairs

Year built: 1963

Normal crew capacity: 48

Length: 408

Width: 74

Domestic gross tons: 3,029

Passengers: 450

Linear feet: 1,675

Fuel: 234 gallons/hour

Total staterooms/berths: 106/243

MV Tustumena

Schedule: Currently providing service to the communities of Homer, Seldovia, Kodiak, Port Lions and Ouzinkie.

Year built: 1964

Normal crew capacity: 38

Length: 296

Width: 59

Domestic gross tons: 2,174

Passengers: 160

Linear feet: 680

Fuel: 151 gallons/hour

Total staterooms/berths: 24/60

Day boat/shuttle ferries

MV Aurora

Schedule: Currently providing service to the communities of Whittier, Cordova, Valdez, Tatitlek and Chenega Bay in Prince William Sound.

Year built: 1977

Normal crew capacity: 24

Length: 235

Width: 57

Domestic gross tons: 1,280

Passengers: 250

Linear feet: 660

Fuel: 190 gallons/hour

MV LeConte

Schedule: Currently providing service to the communities of North Lynn Canal including Juneau, Haines, Skagway, Hoonah, Tenakee, Gustavus and Angoon

Year built: 1974

Normal crew capacity: 24

Length: 235

Width: 57

Domestic gross tons: 1,328

Passengers: 225

Linear feet: 660

Fuel: 188 gallons/hour

MV Hubbard

Schedule: Currently providing service to Juneau, Haines and Skagway.

Year built: 2019/entered service 2023

Normal crew capacity: 14

Length: 280

Width: 67

Domestic gross tons:

Passengers: 300

Linear feet: 850 (53 standard vehicles)

Fuel: 250 gallons/hour

MV Tazlina

Schedule: Vessel is currently dockside at vigor in Ketchikan due to a crew shortage.

Year built: 2019

Normal crew capacity: 14

Length: 280

Width: 67

Domestic gross tons: 3,217

Passengers: 280

Linear feet: 850

Fuel: 250 gallons/hour

MV Lituya

Schedule: Provides service between Ketchikan and Annette Bay.

Year built: 2004

Normal crew capacity: 5

Length: 181

Width: 50

Domestic gross tons: 97

Passengers: 125

Linear feet: 300

Fuel: 55 gallons/hour