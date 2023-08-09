Empire Archives: Juneau’s history for the week of Aug. 12

Assistant drill team coach Evonne Noonan, left, drill team captain Jennifer Fredrick and drill team coach Leslie Dahl pose photographs after arriving at the airport on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 1995. The drill team was greeted by a crowd of about 400 people. (Brian Wallace / Juneau Empire Archives)

Steve Vick delivers a speech at Auke Village Recreation Area after completing his nine-day, 92-mile swim from Skagway on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2005. Vick swam to call attention to the proposed Juneau to Skagway road. (Brian Wallace / Juneau Empire Archives)

Steve Vick delivers a speech at Auke Village Recreation Area after completing his nine-day, 92-mile swim from Skagway on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2005. Vick swam to call attention to the proposed Juneau to Skagway road. (Brian Wallace / Juneau Empire Archives)

Empire Archives is a new series printed every Saturday featuring a short compilation of headline stories featured in the Juneau Empire from archived editions in 1985, 1995 and 2005.

This week in 1985, longtime Juneau resident Sue Judson hooked the winning fish for the 39th annual Golden North Salmon Derby. On the morning of the final day of the competition, she successfully secured a 35.2-pound king while on the water with Alan Judson, her husband and Juneau’s fire chief at the time. “I knew it was the winner when it was in the net,” she said.

Original Story: “The Winner” by Richard F. Schmitz. 08/12/1985.

This week in 1995, members of the Juneau-Douglas High School Drill Team were greeted by more than 400 fans, family and friends as they exited a plane at the Juneau International Airport after returning home from an international competition in Japan where the team secured three world championship trophies.

Original Story: “The champs return” by Mike Sica. 08/9/1995.

This week in 2005, Steve Vick, a Haines swim club coach, was greeted by more than 100 Juneau residents at Auke Rec after completing a 92-mile swim through Lynn Canal — taking 8 days, 4 hours and 15 minutes — in protest to the proposed Juneau to Skagway access road. “Progress isn’t development,” he said. “Progress is going ahead and taking this marine highway system and making it state-of-the-art, making it world-class, something the rest of the world can look at and say, ‘That’s an example.’”

Original Story: “Vick completes 92-mile swim” by Korry Keeker. 08/11/2005.

• Questions or suggestions for the Empire Archives series? Contact reporter Clarise Larson at clarise.larson@juneauempire.com or (651)-528-1807.