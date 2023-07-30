Here’s what’s happening for First Friday in August

Local artist Avery Skaggs will be featured in a pop-up show at Coppa from 5-7 p.m. as part of August’s First Friday.

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Works by self-taught Juneau artist Jacqui Tingey will be featured at Barnaby Brewing Company from 4-8 p.m. Friday as part of First Friday in August.

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Works by self-taught Juneau artist Jacqui Tingey will be featured at Barnaby Brewing Company from 4-8 p.m. Friday as part of First Friday in August. (Photo courtesy of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council)

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First Friday events for August feature something for everyone with a free yoga class, a book signing, various art openings that include the chance to participate in creating fiber art, and an Áakʼw Rock Festival Exhibit, to help whet appetites for the Indigenous Music Festival in September.

The various art displays this month also offer some variety, with a pop-up show at Coppa featuring the painting of Avery Skaggs; new work by Annie Kaill’s visual artist Courtenay Birdsall Clifford; recent oil paintings by Teri Robus at Bustin’ Out Boutique; and new work by Jacqui Tingey at Barnaby Brewing Company.

The following events are scheduled for First Friday:

Áakʼw Rock Festival Exhibit, Juneau Arts & Culture Center Gallery, 4-7 p.m., 350 Whittier St.,

The Áakʼw Rock Festival Exhibit showcases the artists participating in the popular music festival, set for Sept. 21-23. Come enjoy a light refreshment and learn more about Áakʼw Rock and the artists participating in the festival this year. Festival Áakʼw Rock, held biennially, showcases indigenous music from around the world and is the only Indigenous music festival in the U.S. Presented by Tlingit & Haida Tribal Government and Juneau Arts & Humanities Council. Passes will be available for purchase. https://aakwrockfest.com/

Exhibit up through the month.

Avery Skaggs, Coppa, 5-7 p.m., 917 Glacier Ave.

Coppa will feature local artist Avery Skaggs in a pop-up show that includes a collection of Avery’s paintings throughout the past few years. All pieces will be up for the month of August and are for sale. Visit Avery on Instagram @ Avery_Art_AK

Exhibit up through the month.

Marie Drake Planetarium: Explore Our Universe, 5:30-7 p.m., 1415 Glacier Ave.

Bring the whole family to explore the universe on our 30-foot dome and digital projector, and feel free to ask questions. Some full-dome movies will be shown. Stop by anytime and stay for as long as you like. Masks optional and provided.

First Friday opening only.

Book signing at Hearthside Books & Toys, 4:30-7 p.m., 2 Marine Way, Ste. 119

Juneau author Carol Biggs will sign copies of her bestselling field guides; Wild Edible & Medicinal Plants of Alaska, Canada, and Pacific NW Rainforest Volumes I & II.

First Friday opening only.

Courtenay Birdsall Clifford, Annie Kaill, 4:30-8 p.m., 124 Seward St.

Courtenay Birdsall Clifford is a visual artist who will be showing new original artwork and prints. Born and raised in Anchorage and the daughter of artists, Courtenay has always found inspiration in the Alaska wilderness.

First Friday opening only.

Teri Robus, Bustin’ Out Boutique, 4:30-7 p.m., 234 Front St.

Local artist Teri Robus most recent oil paintings, inspired by lingerie, leisure and flowers, will be featured at Bustin’ Out Boutique. “Lingerie, leisure clothing and accessories made me think of the boudoir, and cleavages and … flowers! I love to work with still-life bouquets; painting how they look and how they make me feel. It was a real adventure combining the bouquet and the figure.”

Exhibit up through the month.

Jacqui Tingey, Barnaby Brewing Company, 4-8 p.m., 165 Shattuck Way

Jacqui Tingey is a self-taught artist based in Juneau. Her newest art works are inspired by one of her favorite summer activities — fishing the waters of Southeast Alaska.

Exhibit up through the month.

Rainforest Yoga: Free Yoga Class with Claire, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 172 Shattuck Way, Ste. 202B

Designed to unwind the fast pace of summer activities, this First Friday class features a gentle series of postures that will help with tight hips and tired legs. Exhibit up through the month.

Kindred Post: The Fibers of Community: An Interactive Art Exhibit, 4:30-7 p.m., 145 S. Franklin St.

During this event, guests will have the chance to be a part of the creation process for a fiber art piece by Jolene Smith. Proceeds from the sale of this piece will go to support a local charity of the audience’s choosing. Jolene will also be showcasing and selling other work.

First Friday opening only.

Sunny Zhang, Juneau Artists Gallery, 4:30-8 p.m., 175 S. Franklin St., Ste. 111, ground floor, Senate Building.

Liyuan Zhang (aka Sunny) is the featured artist for the month of August at the Juneau Artists Gallery. Sunny’s work includes paintings using pastels, acrylics as well as a wood-burning technique called pyrography. Sunny trained as a graphic artist in California, moved to Juneau years ago and has been incorporating the scenic beauty into her creations ever since.

Exhibit up through the month.

Dan Hubert, photographer, photogrammetry and cinematography, Arctic Chiropractic, 6-8 p.m., 2243 Jordan Ave.,

Arctic Chiropractic is featuring Dan Hubert and his drone photography.

Exhibit up through the month.