Suspect arrested following fatal shooting in Mendenhall Valley

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Andre P. Lawrence is detained by police officers at a residence on Riverwood Drive on Friday morning. He was later arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man on Cinema Drive on Thursday evening. (Clarise Larson / Juneau Empire)

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Andre P. Lawrence is detained by police officers at a residence on Riverwood Drive on Friday morning. He was later arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man on Cinema Drive on Thursday evening. (Clarise Larson / Juneau Empire)

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This is a developing story.

A man was arrested Friday afternoon on suspicion of fatally shooting a 23-year-old man Thursday night in the Mendenhall Valley, according to the Juneau Police Department.

Andre P. Lawrence, 44, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge and was taken to Lemon Creek Correctional Center where he is being held without bail, according to JPD.

The arrest comes after police spent about two hours serving a warrant at a residence in on Riverwood Drive earlier that day.

At about 10:17 p.m. on Thursday, police received a call reporting a person had been shot on Cinema Drive, according to a JPD information release. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a dead male with a gunshot wound. The location of the wound and name of the victim has not been shared publicly, but next of kin have been notified.

At 6:45 a.m. JPD shared via a social media post that police were at the residence on Riverwood Drive conducting a search warrant. Campbell subsequently stated officers were attempting to “peacefully resolve” the situation with Lawrence who was eventually detained.

At about 8:45 a.m. a robot was sent in to the residence to communicate with Lawrence and pepper spray projectiles were used by officers. Lawrence was detained shortly afterward.

According to JPD spokesperson Eran Kalwara, “JPD has no outstanding concern for public safety related to this event.”

According to the state’s court system, Lawrence has a history of multiple assault and criminal mischief convictions. An initial court appearance on the first-degree murder charge has yet to be scheduled.

• Contact reporter Clarise Larson at clarise.larson@juneauempire.com or (651)-528-1807.