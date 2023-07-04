Heat wave expected Friday

Children pick up sand dollars on Sandy Beach on July 3. The end of this week is expected to be ideal beach weather with near-record temperatures forecast in Juneau and elsewhere in Southeast Alaska. (Therese Pokorney / Juneau Empire File)

Children pick up sand dollars on Sandy Beach on July 3. The end of this week is expected to be ideal beach weather with near-record temperatures forecast in Juneau and elsewhere in Southeast Alaska. (Therese Pokorney / Juneau Empire File)

Friday will mark the 48-year anniversary of Juneau’s hottest day ever — reaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit in 1975 — but while a heat wave with “near-record” temperatures is forecast for Southeast Alaska that day, it appears the capital city’s record won’t be in jeopardy, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’re looking at 80 degrees, mid 80s, and then cooling back through the weekend,” Caleb Cravens, a meteorologist for the weather service in Juneau, said Wednesday.

Above-normal temperatures between 75 and 80 degrees are expected to arrive Thursday, he said. Elsewhere in the region it will likely be warming, especially in southern communities such as Ketchikan.

“One thing we’re watching is the variability of the marine layer along the coast,” Cravens said. He said that can result in a lag time before warmer temperatures arrive, or limit the extent of warming.

A notice issued by the weather service also noted sea breezes in the region “could prevent daytime highs from getting as warm as forecasted.”

“Remember as temperatures warm and fuels become dry, there will be an increased fire risk,” the notice stated. “To minimize impacts of the heat wave, locate fans for cooling; wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes; drink plenty of fluids, apply sun protection, and take breaks if you must be outdoors for extended periods; do not leave young children and pets unattended in closed vehicles; and plan to check on the elderly and neighbors who could be more vulnerable.”

The heat wave is occurring the same week the world recorded its highest cumulative temperature ever on July 3, at 62.62 degrees Fahrenheit. The hottest reported temperatures were in North Africa, which reached 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.