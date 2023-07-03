An Independence Day tribute to the seen and unseen

A parade security officer keeps a watch on the crowd during the Fourth of July parade in downtown Juneau on Tuesday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Runners start the 10th Annual Glenn Frick Memorial Run on Egan Drive about 30 minutes before the annual Fourth of July parade proceeds down the same street on Tuesday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Members of the Glacier Swim Club soak their feet in a wading pool on their float in the Fourth of July parade through downtown Juneau on Tuesday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Davina Cole and her daughter, Skylar, 8, watch the Fourth of July parade from their tent-size umbrella near downtown Juneau on Tuesday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Pete Carran, a grand marshal Juneau’s Fourth of July parade, wears the hat he received from Capital City Fire/Rescue when he was named an honorary firefighter in 2014 as he rides in an antique fire truck during the parade. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Children compare their collections of candy and other items during the Fourth of July parade in downtown Juneau on Tuesday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

The Juneau Volunteer Marching Band proceeds toward the heart of downtown Juneau during the Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Kids await candy and other items being thrown from floats during the Fourth of July parade through downtown Juneau on Tuesday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

A color guard leads dozens of floats through downtown Juneau on Tuesday during the annual Fourth of July Parade. The parade took about an hour to pass people watching all of the participants from a fixed location. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Ernestine Saankaláxt Hayes, center in red shirt, tosses candy to people from her float celebrating the “Voice of Alaska” theme for this year’s Fourth of July parade through downtown Juneau on Tuesday. Hayes, a Tlingit artist and writer with more than seven generations of family in Juneau, was one of four grand marshals in the parade. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

The Ati-Atihan Juneau Group proceeds down Egan Drive during Juneau’s annual Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. The group won the top overall prize among parade participants. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

The Ati-Atihan Juneau Group proceeds down Egan Drive during Juneau’s annual Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. The group won the top overall prize among parade participants. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Since the theme was “Voices of Alaska,” Ernestine Saankaláxt Hayes wanted to make sure people unable to properly celebrate during Juneau’s Fourth of July parade were heard as well as the people enjoying the holiday.

Signs, blankets, shirts and other items reminding the crowd of those unheard voices distinguished the float she rode on as one of four grand marshals in the annual parade through downtown Juneau that started at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Hayes, a Tlingit artist and writer with more than seven generations of family in Juneau, invited about a dozen other people she knows to represent a variety of voices including Alaska Native children sent to boarding schools, people identifying as LGBTQ+, missing and murdered Indigenous people, and others.

“We wanted something large enough so that many of the ‘Voices of Alaska’ could be heard, especially those that are not heard,” she said before the parade, explaining her choice of vehicle and theme for Independence Day. “It’s a perfect time because not only our community, but the whole nation is ready for every voice to be heard. This is a 21st century Fourth of July.”

The parade also featured plenty of decades-old traditions as it took almost exactly an hour to proceed past people lining the streets who watched it while standing, sitting in portable chairs, and scrambling for the frequently tossed candy and other goodies.

Music from marching bands and Alaska Native drummers rang out, military veterans and people currently serving in various uniforms were prominent front and center, businesses and nonprofits sought to present their most creative and patriotic profiles, and youths showed up in groups ranging from cheerleading squads to a swim club dangling their feet in a flatbed wading pool.

Occupying an antique fire truck that was among the parade’s lead vehicles was Pete Carran, another grand marshal who covered countless Juneau July 4 parades as a local TV and radio broadcaster for decades. He said the original plan was to ride in a friend’s Corvette until the manufacturer said the slow start-and-stop parade pace would void the vehicle’s warranty – but that literally gave him a chance to wear a different and rather distinctive hat he was presented with from Capital City Fire/Rescue.

“In 2014 when I tried to retire they made me an honorary firefighter,” the longtime broadcaster said.

The weather was arguably ideal for Juneau residents — about 60 degrees and overcast with no threat of rain, which also meant no intense sun and heat. That didn’t keep Davina Cole, a lifelong resident, from packing her usual tent-size umbrella to shield herself, her daughter, Skylar, 8, and a wagon full of snacks and diversions from whatever elements might occur.

“I have my backup here as well because this one is really old,” she said, gesturing toward the well-stocked wagon. “We bring it no matter what because we like shade and protection from the rain.”

Before the parade came another tradition, the 10th Annual Glenn Frick Memorial Run, which started nearby 30 minutes before the floats set out. There was ample opportunity for participants to be expressive there as well, with Katie Krehlik showing up in shorts and a cap both in the design of the U.S. flag, a sequin jacket, and a party hat on top of the cap just for a bit of extra celebration.

“It’s the birthday of someone I know, not just America’s,” she said, adding such outfits aren’t unusual for her during races. “I once did one dressed as the entire fleet of the Alaska Marine Highway with a group of people.”

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.