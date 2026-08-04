LETTER: Bill Walker for governor

As a former Alaska Commissioner of Community and Regional Affairs, I had the privilege of working with many public officials during my years of public service in Alaska, and few impressed me as much as former Governor Bill Walker.

I have known Bill Walker for many years as both a friend and a leader. Long before he became governor, he was simply Bill—a husband, a father, and a hardworking Alaskan. I remember seeing him out cutting and splitting firewood to make sure his family had enough to get through another long Alaska winter. That image has always stayed with me because it reflects who Bill really is. He has never been afraid of hard work, and he has always put his family first.

I have also had the privilege of knowing Bill’s family. His wife, Donna, and their children reflect the same values Bill has lived by throughout his life—honesty, integrity, self-reliance, and service to others. They are a remarkable Alaska family.

Throughout my years in Alaska, I came to appreciate leaders who listened, worked hard, and put Alaska’s interests ahead of politics. Bill Walker has always been that kind of leader. He genuinely understands the challenges Alaskans face, seeks practical solutions, and brings people together.

Alaska is not well served by leaders who place partisan politics ahead of practical results. Bill Walker has always approached Alaska’s challenges with independence, common sense, and a willingness to work with anyone committed to moving Alaska forward.

Leadership requires experience, sound judgment, honesty, and the courage to make difficult decisions. Bill Walker has consistently demonstrated those qualities.

My career in public service—as a city manager, attorney, and member of Governor Bill Sheffield’s cabinet—gave me the opportunity to observe leaders under pressure. Based on that experience, I believe Bill Walker possesses the character, integrity, and steady leadership the people of Alaska deserve.

Mark Lewis