Capital City Fire Rescue logs almost 1,000 responses in June

CCFR personnel responded to 473 fire and emergency medical services and completed 505 community health contacts and service responses last month.

Capital City Fire Rescue (CCFR) saw an increase in response and service activities last month, and is ramping up for an even busier summer.

CCFR personnel responded to 473 fire and emergency medical services (EMS) and completed 505 community health contacts and service responses in June, for a total of 978 public safety interactions — 118 more than May.

Responses and service activities included emergency responses, Mobile Integrated Health (MIH), Community Assistance Response and Emergency Services (CARES) operations, crisis response, the Sobering Center, fire prevention, training, and community outreach programs.

There were 383 EMS incidents and rescues, 45 good intent calls, 20 service calls, 20 false alarms, and five fire incidents last month. The department’s Fire Prevention Division completed more than 25 public assistance contacts, over 20 station tours, 11 code interpretations, eight construction inspections, eight fire permits, and seven plan reviews in June as well.

“Emergency Medical Services continue to make up more than 80 percent of our emergency responses, reflecting the growing demand for EMS in our community,” CCFR stated.

CCFR added that its Community Health Division continued to make a significant impact by helping residents access care before emergencies occur.

In June, the department had 296 CARES responses, 135 MIH patient contracts, 35 Sobering Center admissions, 21 Mobile Crisis Team responses, and 18 ambulance transport assists.

As Juneau enters the height of the summer tourism season, CCFR is continuing to prepare for increased call volumes, as well as the July Airport Mass Casualty exercise, Glacier Outburst Flood planning, cruise ship operations, and many community events.

”Thank you to every member of Capital City Fire Rescue, including our operations crews, Fire Prevention Division, Community Health team, volunteers, and administrative staff, for your professionalism, dedication, and commitment to serving our community each and every day,” CCFR stated.

“We are proud to serve the capital city of Alaska and remain committed to protecting the lives, property, and well-being of everyone who calls Juneau home or comes here to visit.”