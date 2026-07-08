Juneau police arrest man indicted on sexual abuse of a minor charges

Juneau Police have arrested a man who was indicted on charges of sexual abuse of a minor.

In the evening of July 2, detectives with the Juneau Police Department (JPD) contacted and arrested 55-year-old Juneau resident Travis William Carlile on Glacier Spur Road.

Carlile was arrested on a $75,000 arrest warrant issued following a Juneau Grand Jury indictment, which charged him with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, both Class B felonies.

The investigation began last December after JPD received a report of alleged abuse. Following the investigation, the case was presented to the jury which returned the indictment earlier this month.

Carlile was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lemon Creek Correctional Center, according to JPD.

“The Juneau Police Department remains committed to thoroughly investigating crimes involving the abuse and exploitation of children and encourages anyone with information about crimes against children to contact JPD,” Cmdr. Matt DuBois stated.