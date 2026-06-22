Capital City Fire Rescue tackle blaze at abandoned structure

Capital City Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire across from Sherwood Lane and Pavitts last week. (Capital City Fire Rescue)

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Capital City Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire across from Sherwood Lane and Pavitts last week. (Capital City Fire Rescue)

Swipe or click to see more

Capital City Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire across from Sherwood Lane and Pavitts last week. (Capital City Fire Rescue)

Swipe or click to see more

Capital City Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire across from Sherwood Lane and Pavitts last week. (Capital City Fire Rescue)

Swipe or click to see more

Capital City Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews were dispatched to a fire across from Sherwood Lane and Pavitts last week.

On June 18, CCFR responded to a structure fire after multiple callers reported a large column of smoke and fire coming from an old homestead building. Crews observed a significant smoke column while en route, and found an abandoned structure heavily involved in fire upon arrival.

Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire and prevent extension to the surrounding vegetation and nearby exposures, and the visible smoke column attracted significant attention from residents in the area.

The structure was a complete loss and no injuries were reported.

“CCFR would like to thank the citizens who promptly reported the fire and our dispatchers and responding personnel for their quick actions and professionalism throughout the incident,” CCFR stated. “As a reminder, if you see smoke or fire that appears out of place, call 911 immediately.”

CCFR added that early notification helps firefighters respond quickly and protect lives and property.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.