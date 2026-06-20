LETTER: Juneau Garden Club appreciates support for planter project

The Juneau Garden Club recently installed a large raised garden planter at the Pioneer Home. This makes a lovely addition to the newly landscaped outdoor plaza.

The planter box is of ergonomic working height that reduces bending and is designed for wheelchair gardeners. Residents are encouraged to dig in, enjoy the fragrances, and the kitchen staff will have fresh herbs to use.

We would like to thank all who helped with this project. The family of Lee Sandor, past president of the Juneau Garden Club, donated funds in Lee‘s memory. Lisa Daugherty of Juneau Composts donated 420 L of soil. We received plant donations from Sarah Dolan of Rising Tide Farm, Amy Erfling of Tlingit Haida Greenhouse and individual garden club members.

We would also like to thank the wonderful, cheerful, and helpful staff at the Pioneer Home for their help.

Susan Cox, President, & Patricia Harris, VP

The Juneau Garden Club