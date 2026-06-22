Body of missing man discovered in Juneau

The body of Dion McCabe was discovered June 19 off Sherwood Lane. (Courtesy of Juneau Police Department)

The body of a Juneau man reported missing earlier this month was discovered in a wooded area off Sherwood Lane Friday afternoon (June 19)

The Juneau Police Department was called out the the end of Sherwood Lane at 2 p.m. following the discovery of the body of 29-year-old Dion McCabe.

“Officers responded to the scene and confirmed the presence of the deceased individual,” according to a release from the Juneau Police Department. “The area was secured, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death was initiated.”

McCabe was reported missing June 5 after last being seen by family members May 26 at Safeway in Juneau.

Next of kin has been notified and the body will be transported to Anchorage, where an autopsy will be conducted.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Juneau Police Department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Juneau Crime Line at JuneauCrimeLine.com.