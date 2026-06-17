Injured hiker on Mount Roberts rescued by Capital City Fire Rescue

Capital City Fire Rescue was deployed to Mount Roberts Trail on June 12 to assist with the rescue of an 18-year-old hiker who suffered a significant lower leg injury while hiking. (Capital City Fire Rescue)

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Capital City Fire Rescue was deployed to Mount Roberts Trail on June 12 to assist with the rescue of an 18-year-old hiker who suffered a significant lower leg injury while hiking. (Capital City Fire Rescue)

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Capital City Fire Rescue (CCFR) was deployed earlier this month for a mountain rescue on Mount Roberts Trail.

On June 12, CCFR personnel responded to a report of an injured hiker on the challenging 4.5-mile, one-way hiking trail, approximately a quarter of the way down from the upper tram station. The patient was an 18-year-old male who suffered a significant lower leg injury after hearing a “snap” while hiking.

A coordinated technical rescue operation was initiated due to the steep terrain and remote location, and the CCFR team worked alongside helicopter resources from Temsco partners from the Juneau Mountain Rescue to safely access, treat, and extricate the patient from the trail.

“CCFR rescuers were flown into the area and hiked to the patient’s location where medical care was provided,” CCFR stated. “Additional specialized rescue resources were requested to assist with the complex evacuation.”

Through the teamwork of the three resources, crews were able to successfully bring the patient to a location where further medical care could be provided.

CCFR is reminding the public that incidents like this highlight the unique challenges of emergency response in Juneau’s rugged backcountry, as well as the importance of strong partnerships between public safety resources and volunteer rescue organizations.

“CCFR would like to thank all responding personnel, aviation partners, dispatchers, and the dedicated volunteers of Juneau Mountain Rescue for their professionalism and commitment to keeping our community and visitors safe,” CCFR added.

“If you’re planning to hike Juneau’s trails, please wear appropriate footwear, carry water, let someone know your plans, and be prepared for rapidly changing terrain and weather conditions.”