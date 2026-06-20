Juneau to review petition proposing rise in property tax mill rate cap

City and Borough of Juneau City Hall is photographed on July 12, 2025. (Photo by Erin Thompson/Juneau Empire file)

A petition submitted by five Juneau citizens proposing a charter amendment to raise the cap on the property tax millage rate in the City and Borough of Juneau has received enough signatures for the petition to be certified.

On June 17, the petitioners committee returned petition books containing 2,986 signatures — 420 more than the amount required to warrant a review — proposing a raise to the cap on Juneau’s property taxes from nine mills to 12.

The petition stated that last year’s reduction in the property tax milling rate cap has added pressure for cuts to beloved services, programs, and facilities enjoyed by the families and citizens on Juneau.

“The loss of beloved services, programs and facilities will have a significant impact on the lives of citizens of the City and Borough of Juneau, Alaska,” the petition read.

Clerk’s office staff will verify signatures over the next week and review the booklets to determine whether the petition meets the certification requirements.