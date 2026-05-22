2.1% pay raise for Central Okanagan school trustees adopted

Central Okanagan school trustees have given themselves a raise.

But while the board of education signed off on the indemnity increase at its May 20 meeting, not everyone is happy about it.

The debate centred around the optics of trustees accepting a 2.1 per cent stipend increase, based on the Consumer Price Index, when Central Okanagan Public Schools is facing a $4.2 million deficit in the 2026-27 budget.

The trustee indemnity rates would change from $25,564 to $26,102 for trustees, from $27,000 to $27,567 for the board vice-chair, and from $29,181 to $29,794 for the 2026-27 school year.

The increase in total is about $4,140 to the school district budget.

Trustee Lee-Ann Tiede was the lone trustee to oppose the resolution, saying she approved the process the previous school boards have followed since 2015 to tie an indemnity increase to the CPI, as an objective solution.

“When this issue would come up for discussion every year, it was some of the most difficult discussions to have on this issue,” Tiede said.

But she felt the current school district budget deficit scenario warranted a pause being placed on trustee compensation increases this year.

Nicola Baker, president of the Central Okanagan Parent Advisory Committee, also spoke to the issue, saying students are voicing their frustration at seeing cuts in classroom activities and resources, yet trustees see fit to increase their indemnities.

“Students are telling us this is hurtful to them,” Baker said.

She referred to a Grade 12 Mount Boucherie Secondary student, who during the public question/comment portion of the meeting directly asked trustees what their incentive was for indemnity increases when the school district is faced with a $4.2 million budget shortfall, and what message that sends to students.

“The board needs to focus more on how to get that message across of the need to increase education funding,” Baker said.

Trustee Julia Fraser gave a lengthy defence of the increase, calling the indemnity review a “sustainable and not discretionary” policy that helps make it financially accessible for more people to consider getting elected to the board of education.

Fraser argued the board of education should reflect all segments of the community and not just those who can afford to serve in public office.

“There should be no socio-economic barriers to local governance,” she said.

Fraser noted past history where school trustee indemnity increases were delayed sometimes for years, causing a more significant budget impact when it came time to “catch up.”

“We ended with increases ranging from 15 up to 30 per cent in one year because we had fallen behind so badly,” she said.

“Basing it on the CPI is objective and not subjective.”

Trustee Amy Geistlinger called it a “fair and modest” increase, while trustee Chantelle Desrosiers said putting off wage increases is sending the wrong message to the provincial government to download staff costs to offset budget shortfalls.

“We need to keep in mind that 88 per cent of the school district budget is paying people,” Desrosiers said.