4 honored by Juneau hospital for exceptional care, community service

Four employees at Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital have been recognized for their work in the latest round of Fireweed Awards. From left: Vincent Taylor, Reid Dihle, Katharine “Kathy” Coghill and Wendy Germain. (Bartlett Regional Hospital/Submitted)

Four employees at Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital have been recognized for their work in the latest round of Fireweed Awards.

The hospital announced Reid Dihle, Vincent Taylor, Katharine “Kathy” Coghill and Wendy Germain as the latest recipients. Fifty-two nominations were submitted for this quarter, and Dihle, Taylor, Coghill and Germain were randomly selected, according to a release from the hospital April 15.

Dihle is a medical/surgical nurse who was nominated by a patient for his supportive care during the death of a family member.

“I was with my mother-in-law who was dying. Reid was one of several who cared for her, every one of which was unbelievably kind and helpful. It happened during the record snows of December and at one point I mentioned my car was stuck in the parking lot. Reid offered to help, grabbed a shovel, and helped dig it out. This effort made all the difference,” the nominator wrote about Dihle.

Taylor is an administrative coordinator on the hospital’s mental health unit, who was nomindated by a Southeast service provider for his exemplary performance in expediting a response to an emergency court order.

“Without this response, the patient likely would have faced a lengthy flight to Seattle with a possible overnight stay before continuing on to Anchorage — creating unnecessary stress and delaying care. Because of Vince’s prompt attention and coordination, the patient was accepted and able to arrive at Bartlett Regional Hospital within hours. We truly appreciate the work your team does and the impact it has on timely patient care,” the nominator wrote about Taylor.

Coghill is a physical therapist who was nominated by a patient for her insightfulness and dedication to the patient’s treatment for spinal and back pain. The patient’s last appointment with Coghill was over a year ago, but the two have plans to go walking together in the summer, fulfilling the patient’s overall goal to get back on the trails.

“Kathy once took a Saturday to come with me to make sure I bought the correct shoes and insoles to improve my condition. This was on her own time, and I found this to be above and beyond and showed her dedication to my treatment. Kathy’s knowledge and care also helped identify a muscular pain reaction from a prescription, confirmed by my primary physician. This was something that helped reduce my overall aches and pain and never would have occurred to me to question a prescription. She listens and responds to identify what is best for my treatment,” the nominator wrote about Coghill.

Germain is a licensed practice nurse on the medical/surgical unit who was nominated by a colleague for her lifesaving response to a patient’s visiting family member.

“Wendy was able to immediately recognize the individual’s needs in the moment and gave her life saving medication to reverse potential death. When the individual lost a pulse going down to the Emergency Department, Wendy did not hesitate to jump in and start CPR. She is incredible and a great member of this unit. She is thorough and well-educated about all people’s needs under her care,” the nominator wrote about Germain.

A celebration event was held on campus and all four recipients received a recognition pin a gift card courtesy of the Bartlett Regional Hospital Foundation. They also each received a designated parking spot for the quarter.

Nominations for the next quarter are now being accepted. People can submit nominations at bartletthospital.org/fireweedaward.