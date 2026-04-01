Juneau teachers, school district reach tentative contract deal

The Juneau Education Association and the Juneau School District have reached a tentative deal for a new contract that would cover the current school year and the 2026-27 school year.

The school district and the association each announced the tentative agreement on March 20. The two parties first entered negotiations for a new agreement more than a year ago on Feb. 12, 2025.

Association president Jeannette Sleppy said that after over a year of bargaining, she is proud to say the group reached an agreement with the district “that addresses the top concerns of Juneau educators and the students they serve.”

“Ultimately, I truly appreciate the hard work of the bargaining team, our members’ resolve, and the District for their willingness to achieve a result that’s good for students, families, and our hard-working public school employees.”

The tentative deal still needs to be ratified by a majority of Juneau Education Association members and the Juneau Board of Education prior to being adopted.

Juneau Board of Education president Britteny Cioni-Haywood said the school board is “grateful for the work of both teams in reaching a tentative agreement that recognizes our teachers and the value they bring to the classroom every day in support of our students.”

“We look forward to the agreement being ratified and coming before the board for approval.”

Terms of the tentative agreement are currently being finalized for publication and will be available in the Board of Education packet.

The Juneau Education Association bargaining unit is the district’s largest employee association. It represents about 275 teachers and certified staff and is a local affiliate of the National Education Association – Alaska.