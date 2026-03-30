OPINION: Alaska’s moment is here: Let’s finish the pipeline

Conflict in the Middle East is sending shockwaves through global energy markets. And yet again, Alaskans are wondering why, with a huge amount of North Slope natural gas, we are going to increase our dependence on some of the world’s most unstable regions. The answer, in part, is that we have failed to develop our own energy resources— including vast natural gas reserves that could supply our households, fuel our industries and military bases, and reliably deliver energy to trusted allies abroad. The good news, however, is that we are on the brink of changing our storyline by finally delivering the Alaska LNG pipeline.

Our pipeline is more than just an energy project. It’s an economic engine. Independent estimates project lower energy costs for Alaskans who currently pay two to three times the national average, in addition to thousands of construction jobs, and billions in state and federal tax and royalty revenues. The best news is that these aren’t just hypothetical statistics, we are making real progress to making this project a reality.

Alaska has been called on in times of energy crisis before and Alaskans know how to deliver big solutions. After the 1973 oil embargo, we built the 800-mile Trans-Alaska Pipeline (TAPS) which has delivered over 18 billion barrels of oil since 1977. The natural gas pipeline and LNG terminal will provide energy and economic security for decades to come. Alaskans have been working hard on this opportunity for years and now is the time to finish the deal.

Back in 2014, the Alaska Legislature passed a bill granting authority to Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC) to secure a deal for a private developer to take this project because it is too big and complex for the State to manage. That is exactly why we have partnered with Glenfarne. In this deal, Alaska maintains our 25% ownership, as we did when the project was being developed by the producers. However, there is one significant improvement. Now there is no risk to the State of Alaska. The State does not have any liability on the project, we do not have any costs related to the project, and we are not on the hook for any cash or debt required to reach a final investment decision. In addition, State entities and other in-state Alaskan investors will have an additional option to directly invest in any of the three core project elements – the liquification plant, gas treatment plant, or the pipeline. Ultimately, that additional investment decision will be left to the legislature.

The pipeline has received its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission certificate and Department of Energy license. The necessary engineering is done. Permits are in hand. The lawsuits are over. The right-of-way is secured. The gas is available for the first time to put into the pipe. The markets are there — Japan, South Korea, and other Pacific partners have made clear they want a reliable North American supplier rather than depending on hostile, unstable countries elsewhere.

But our most important market is – and always will be – Alaska. This pipeline means that over the long-term we will eliminate the need to import gas to Alaska. Allowing us to supply Alaska communities with North Slope natural gas means we aren’t beholden to foreign countries – or their increased highly volatile prices – for our energy supply. This is a huge benefit not only for Alaska families heating their homes, but also for our strategic military bases.

The due diligence is complete and the benefits are clear, but now we must put aside our differences to make this opportunity a reality for all Alaskans. It is time for us to do what we do best – come together and get big things done. Just like with TAPS, we must harness our ability to meet the moment.

While former political opponents like us may seem like unlikely allies, we are not going to let this once-in-a-generation opportunity pass us by due to old politics. There is an old saying that “potholes aren’t political” – well neither are pipelines. We hope all members of the Legislature will join us in having a unified voice and delivering on secure, affordable energy.

Alaska has massive amounts of natural gas. Our communities need it. Let’s get it done.

Mike Dunleavy is the 12th governor of Alaska. Mark Begich is a former U.S. senator for Alaska.