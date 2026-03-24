Juneau property owners set to receive fair market value notices

City and Borough of Juneau City Hall is photographed on July 12, 2025, in Juneau, Alaska.

The City and Borough of Juneau says property owners can start looking for their annual fair market value notices in the mail. The white postcards were mailed out March 18.

It is the annual notice of the assessor’s determination of fair market value for property owners as of Jan. 1, 2026, according to a notice from the City and Borough of Juneau Friday, March 20. Property owners can also find their 2026 real property values online on the assessor’s database.

Property owners have 30 days – until April 16 at 4:30 p.m. – to file a petition for review of their assessment. CBJ says any errors or omissions must be reported to the assessor in writing by the April 16 deadline.

Petitions for review can be submitted electronically using the online review form available at juneau.org/finance/assessor-forms.

If property owners have any questions about their valuation, they can contact the Assessor Office at 907-586-5215 or Assessor.Office@juneau.gov.

Once the form is filled out and supporting documents are assembled, please use one of the following methods to submit it:

• Email to Assessor.Office@juneau.org

• Fax to 907-586-4520

• Drop off the physical form and supporting documents at one of the CBJ drop boxes located at SuperBear IGA in the Valley, Foodland IGA downtown, or in the Assessor Office located at 1208 Glacier Ave (new location at 1208 Glacier Avenue). Parking is available on 12th Street.