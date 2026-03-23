Juneau firefighters respond to single-vehicle crash in ‘extremely slick’ conditions

Three people received medical care after a single-vehicle crash on Egan Drive in Juneau on Saturday, March 21, 2026. (Capital City Fire Rescue/Facebook)

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Three people received medical care after a single-vehicle crash on Egan Drive in Juneau on Saturday, March 21, 2026. (Capital City Fire Rescue/Facebook)

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Three people received medical care after a single-vehicle crash on Egan Drive on Saturday, March 21.

Capital City Fire Crews responded to the motor vehicle crash after a black Chevrolet truck lost control and slid into the median due to “extremely slick road conditions,” a Facebook post from the fire department said Saturday night. Engine 11, Medic 1, Medic 10, Medic 3, and Chief 1 responded to the incident.

There were three people inside the vehicle, including a five-year-old.

The fire department said the driver reported leg and back pain, the adult passenger reported back pain and there was “also concern for possible head trauma” with the child.

Emergency crews quickly assessed and treated all patients, the post said, adding that they received further medical care.

Capital City Fire Rescue warned that road conditions are hazardous.

“If you do not need to be on the road, stay home. If you must travel, slow down, increase following distance, and use extreme caution,” the post reads.

“Your decisions behind the wheel matter. Help us keep our crews safe while working on the roadways. Drive smart, slow down, and pull over for responding emergency vehicles. Protect our community.”