Juneau Community Calendar: March 14 and 15

SATURDAY, March 14

Second Saturday Markets

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mendenhall Mall, 9105 Mendenhall Mall Rd # 369, Juneau, AK 99801, USA

907 713-7011 for more information

Saturday Staying Alive Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30am-12noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

Second Annual Community Pi Day

1 to 3 p.m. at Douglas Library Meeting Room

If you love baking, bring a pie. If you love eating, come eat pie! Sweet, savory, pizza pies, hand pies, whatever you want to create! Free pi or pie themed crafts with good food and company!

Con Brio presents Art Songs

2 to 2:30 p.m. at Alaska State Museum

Con Brio Chamber Series presents the final concert of its 10th season – Art Songs, Music for Voice and Harp. Come be serenaded by outstanding local soprano, Sara Radke Brown and the brilliant San Diego harpist, Candace LiVolsi, as they perform a gorgeous program of art songs by composers including Debussy, Delibes, Hahn, Strauss, Schubert, Schumann, Dvorak, Rimsky-Korsakov and more. They will be joined by clarinetist William Todd Hunt and flutist Sally Schlichting on additional works. Don’t miss this final concert of Con Brio Chamber Series! The performance is pay-as-you-can. For more information contact Con Brio Chamber Series.

Ticket Information: Pay As You Can

Website: https://www.facebook.com/ConBrioChamberMusic/

Contact: Sally Schlichting, 907-957-3488, conbriochamberseries@gmail.com

Little Major Tom: Into the Unknown- Free Movie

6 to 6:45 p.m. at 1015 Glacier Avenue

Three show times: Sat at 6 pm and Sunday at 2 and 3 pm. Afun family immersive experience. Join astronauts-in-training Tom and Stella as they head into space on a thrilling adventure to save Earth from a massive hurricane. Sunday 3 pm and 2 pm Preview https://www.eso.org/public/australia/videos/little-major-tom-teaser/

mariedrakeplanetairu.org

Beer Choir

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Devil’s Club Brewery (Downstairs)

Come join Juneau Lyric Opera for a special St. Paddy’s themed Beer Choir! This will be a sing-a-long celebration of Irish, Scottish, and other beloved folk songs! No cover and no experience required!

Website: https://juneauopera.org/2026/03/02/st-paddys-beer-choir/

Contact: director@juneauopera.org

Saturday Contra Dance featuring Full Circle

7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at St. Ann’s Parish Hall, 400 E 5th St,

Come see your friends, make some new ones and dance to LIVE MUSIC. No partner or experience needed! Enjoy lively tunes from “Full Circle” Greg Burger~fiddle Mary DeSmet~Guitar Cecily Morris~Piano Art Morris~bass All dances are beginner friendly. Show up at 7:30 for an easy warmup lesson �� Please bring clean shoes to change in to. No street shoes please!

This is a FRAGRANCE FREE event. Please avoid wearing perfumes, colognes, body sprays, or strong smelling deodorant.

Blue Nagoon Ft. Short Notice

7:30 to 10 p.m. at Crystal Saloon

Michael Maas’ Synth Rock band is joined by student group “Short Notice” From the mind of Michael Maas. Blue Nagoon returns to the stage with a new lineup, but still the mix of rock, pop, and retrowave/synth-pop we’ve come to know Blue Nagoon for. Joining them will be special guests “Short Notice” making their Crystal Saloon debut.

Pueblo Revolt

7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 914 Third St. Douglas AK 99824

Revolution. Rebellion. Uprising. And also comedy? It’s 1680 in Nuevo México and Indigenous brothers Ba’Homa and Feem Whim are living under Colonial Spanish occupation. When Ba’Homa proposes a Pueblo-led revolution against their oppressors, Feem Whim is skeptical, but they soon find themselves in the middle of the action. One, a budding revolutionary, the other a gay idealist, this quirky pair must grapple with their beliefs, their morality, and what it takes to survive. Both laugh-out-loud funny and profoundly moving, playwright Dillon Chitto’s brilliant use of modern language and ideas brings this significant piece of history into today.

Ticket Information: Tickets are required and are available at ptalaska.org/pueblo-revolt

Website: https://www.ptalaska.org/pueblo-revolt/

Contact: info@ptalaska.org, 907 – 364 – 2421

SUNDAY, March 15

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m. at Juneau, AK, USA

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

March Ocean Dip

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Aak’w Rec, Eagle Shelter

We dip in the ocean for spiritual, emotional, and physical wellbeing. Join us at the water to listen to ourselves and each other. We will begin with introductions and optional smudging, greet the water, and enter in as deep as we see fit. A fire will be going to warm us afterwards.

Ticket Info: Free – Open to Public

Contact: info@htlcoalition.org

Website: htlcoalition.org/events

Juneau Piano Series: Andrew Brownell

3 to 4:30 p.m. at Juneau Arts & Culture Center, 350 Whittier St, Juneau, AK 99801, USA

Enjoy piano recitals by some of the top pianists throughout the year, curated by Jon Hays. These recitals are held at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center on the community’s Wilhelm Schimmel piano.

2025-26 Juneau Piano Series Recitals: September 14, 3pm: Joseph Yungen October 3, 7pm: Tong-Sheppard Duo November 14, 7pm: Tereza Golombkova

November 21, 7pm: Jon Hays

March 8, 3pm: Barbara Mirano

March 15, 3pm: Andrew Brownell April 24, 7pm: Jamila Hla Shwe April 25, 7pm: Jamila Hla Shwe with the Icefield Quartet June 19, 7pm: Matthew Odell June 26, 7pm: Jon Hays

Ticket prices: $25 general, $20 senior, $10 student. Tickets will be available for $5 more at the door.

Purchase tickets online or call 907-587-ARTS

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau, AK 99801, USA

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau, AK 99801, USA

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

Pueblo Revolt

4 to 6 p.m. at 914 Third St. Douglas AK 99824

Revolution. Rebellion. Uprising. And also comedy? It’s 1680 in Nuevo México and Indigenous brothers Ba’Homa and Feem Whim are living under Colonial Spanish occupation. When Ba’Homa proposes a Pueblo-led revolution against their oppressors, Feem Whim is skeptical, but they soon find themselves in the middle of the action. One, a budding revolutionary, the other a gay idealist, this quirky pair must grapple with their beliefs, their morality, and what it takes to survive. Both laugh-out-loud funny and profoundly moving, playwright Dillon Chitto’s brilliant use of modern language and ideas brings this significant piece of history into today.

Ticket Information: Tickets are required and are available at ptalaska.org/pueblo-revolt

Website: https://www.ptalaska.org/pueblo-revolt/

Contact: info@ptalaska.org, 907 – 364 – 2421

International Folk Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau, AK 99801, USA

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com