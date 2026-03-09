Juneau Community Calendar: March 9 to 15

MONDAY MARCH 9

Monday Board Game Night

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Platypus Gaming wants to share their passion and extensive board game collection with you! Whether you’re a seasoned strategist or looking to learn a new game, come join the fun! Your own games are also welcome, bring a chess board, your Magic cards, you name it! Free & All Ages

Visit: devilsclubbrewing.com/events, contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Alaska Youth For Environmental Action (AYEA) Film Screening

6:45 pm – 8:45 p.m. at the Juneau Arts & Culture Center

Join Alaska Youth For Environmental Action (AYEA) for an evening of storytelling through film at the Juneau Arts & Culture Center, March 9th at 7 p.m! The event will feature short films from AYEA teens living across Alaska, a Q+A with the filmmakers, and a chance to meet the teens after the films are shown. The film screening is open to the public and free to attend! (doors open at 6:45 and the films start at 7)

TUESDAY MARCH 10

$2 Tuesday Trivia

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Test your wits and compete for cash! $2 cash buy-ins per person funds the cash prizes awarded to the first, second, and second-to-last place teams (of up to 6). Please bring cash!

Visit: devilsclubbrewing.com/events, contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Jazz Jam

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm at Crystal Saloon

Open jazz jam. Free entry. Bring your instrument and join Juneau’s jazz musicians onstage at The Crystal Saloon!

Visit: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events, contact: David Elrod, david@crystalsaloon.com

WEDNESDAY MARCH 11

Senior Chair Yoga

11:00 am – 11:30 am at Juneau Senior Center

Relax and enjoy a session of low-impact yoga, led by our lovely volunteer instructors each Wednesday at the Senior Center! Free to anyone 60 and above! All skill levels are welcome! Stick around after for a free* senior lunch beginning at 11:45! *Suggested donation $5

Ticketing: Free

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter, contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

NAMI Creative Growth

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Teal Street Center

Engage in simple art activities to support your mental health with creative expression. Free, drop-in, confidential.

Visit: www.namijuneau.org/support-groups

Open Mic

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm at Crystal Saloon

Open Mic at the Crystal Saloon. All performers are welcome.

Visit: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events, contact: David Elrod, david@crystalsaloon.com

THURSDAY MARCH 12

Free Tai Chi classes for ages 60+

11:00 am – 12:00 pm at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church

Southeast Senior Services offers this Free Tai Chi program to ages 60+. The 8-week series taught by a certified instructor meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 23 – March 14. Tai Chi improves strength and balance and reduces the risk of falls. Registration is required. Please call 907-463-6113 to register. This program is made possible by a grant from the AK Department of Health.

Contact Info: Eileen Hosey 907-463-6113

Open Mic at the Alaskan!

9:00 pm – 11:59 pm Alaskan Hotel & Bar

Head over to the Alaskan Hotel & Bar every Thursday at 9pm. Bring an instrument, an act, or spoken words and share your talents with the Juneau downtown community!

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/alaskan.bar

Contact: Claire, claire@thealaskanhotel.com

FRIDAY MARCH 13

Friday Noon Organ Concerts

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. on the eighth floor lobby of the State Office Building

Enjoy free concerts on the historic Kimball Theatre Organ on Fridays at Noon at the State Office Building, 8th floor lobby. Organists include Allan MacKinnon, TJ Duffy, and Laurie Clough.

For more information and a current schedule, see foslam.org/events, then click on “See Details” below the “Free Organ Concerts” event.

This event is FREE and open to the public

Contact info: Ellen.Carrlee@alaska.gov 907-465-2396

Wild n out

8:00 – 11:00 p.m. at Devils Club Brewing

Improv hip hop games with original host of wild n out Charlie clips

Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wild-n-out-juneau-tickets-1982261562695

SATURDAY MARCH 14

Second Saturday Markets

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Mendenhall Mall

907 713-7011 for more information

Beer Choir

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Devil’s Club Brewery (Downstairs)

Come join Juneau Lyric Opera for a special St. Paddy’s themed Beer Choir! This will be a sing-a-long celebration of Irish, Scottish, and other beloved folk songs! No cover and no experience required!

Website:

Contact:

director@juneauopera.org

Saturday Contra Dance featuring Full Circle

7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. at St. Ann’s Parish Hall

Come see your friends, make some new ones and dance to LIVE MUSIC. No partner or experience needed! Enjoy lively tunes from “Full Circle” Greg Burger~fiddle Mary DeSmet~Guitar Cecily Morris~Piano Art Morris~bass All dances are beginner friendly. Show up at 7:30 for an easy warmup lesson �� Please bring clean shoes to change in to. No street shoes please!

This is a FRAGRANCE FREE event. Please avoid wearing perfumes, colognes, body sprays, or strong smelling deodorant.

Ticket Information:

Suggested Donation: $10-20 general admission; $5 for students/volunteers/others in need. *Kids under 12 free* CASH, CHECK OR VENMO ONLY

Website:

https://www.facebook.com/JuneauContraDance

Contact:

juneaucontras@pm.me

SUNDAY MARCH 15

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm weekly on KRNN

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch.

Cost: Free

Visit: juneausymphony.org, contact: Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676, info@juneausymphony.org

Juneau Piano Series: Andrew Brownell

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Juneau Arts & Culture Center

Enjoy piano recitals by some of the top pianists throughout the year, curated by Jon Hays. These recitals are held at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center on the community’s Wilhelm Schimmel piano.

2025-26 Juneau Piano Series Recitals:

September 14, 3pm: Joseph Yungen

October 3, 7pm: Tong-Sheppard Duo

November 14, 7pm: Tereza Golombkova

November 21, 7pm: Jon Hays

March 8, 3pm: Barbara Mirano

March 15, 3pm: Andrew Brownell

April 24, 7pm: Jamila Hla Shwe

April 25, 7pm: Jamila Hla Shwe with the Icefield Quartet

June 19, 7pm: Matthew Odell

June 26, 7pm: Jon Hays

Ticket prices: $25 general, $20 senior, $10 student. Tickets will be available for $5 more at the door.

Purchase tickets online or call 907-587-ARTS

International Folk Dance

4:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

Visit: http://www.jifdancers.org, Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com

MULTI-DAY & RECURRING EVENTS

Pueblo Revolt

7:30 pm – 9:30 pm on Friday, Thursday and Saturday; 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Sunday

At Perseverance Theater

Revolution. Rebellion. Uprising. And also comedy? It’s 1680 in Nuevo México and Indigenous brothers Ba’Homa and Feem Whim are living under Colonial Spanish occupation. When Ba’Homa proposes a Pueblo-led revolution against their oppressors, Feem Whim is skeptical, but they soon find themselves in the middle of the action. One, a budding revolutionary, the other a gay idealist, this quirky pair must grapple with their beliefs, their morality, and what it takes to survive. Both laugh-out-loud funny and profoundly moving, playwright Dillon Chitto’s brilliant use of modern language and ideas brings this significant piece of history into today.

For more events this week and to submit your own events visit: https://www.jahc.org/box-office/community-calendar/