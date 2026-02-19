Juneau recycling center to reopen this weekend with limited services

The City and Borough of Juneau is at 5600 Tonsgard Ct. (City and Borough of Juneau photo)

The city recycling center will reopen with limited services on Friday, Feb. 20 and Saturday, Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The facility is currently only accepting cardboard and mixed paper products.

The center closed in January after the baler — which clears recycled material — was damaged due to extreme cold. Facility staff fixed the broken mechanism and is in the process of arranging for the baler to receive annual inspections to prevent future equipment failure.

Although the baler is fully operational once again, recycling center staff is hoping to minimize the build-up of recyclable materials by only accepting cardboard and mixed paper products. The facility won’t accept other recyclable materials this weekend.

“Recycling Center staff will evaluate conditions next week and announce a new Recycling Center schedule based on performance this weekend,” CBJ said in a Feb. 18 press release. “The City and Borough of Juneau thanks Juneau residents for their patience and looks forward to welcoming residents back to the Recycling Center this weekend.”

For updates on the recycling center’s hours and services, visit juneaurecycling.com.