Weekly events guide: Juneau community calendar for Feb. 16 – 22

MONDAY, Feb. 16

Monday Board Game Night

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Platypus Gaming wants to share their passion and extensive board game collection with you! Whether you’re a seasoned strategist or looking to learn a new game, come join the fun! Your own games are also welcome, bring a chess board, your Magic cards, you name it! Free & All Ages

Visit: devilsclubbrewing.com/events, contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Beginner Wheel Throwing w/ Giselle

7:00 pm – 9:30 pm at 223 Seward St., Juneau

Ever wanted to try your hand at pottery? This five-week beginner course is the perfect way to get started! Learn the fundamentals of wheel throwing, from centering clay to shaping cylinders and bowls, all while getting familiar with our studio and pottery process—from raw clay to finished, glazed pieces. This class is great for absolute beginners as well as those who’ve dabbled in pottery before and want to refresh their skills in centering, pulling, and shaping. Come ready to learn, get a little muddy, and most of all—have fun! Important Details: Age Requirement: 16+. What to Wear: Clothes you don’t mind getting messy, plus an apron and towel for extra comfort. No Make-Up Classes: Please only sign up if you can attend all five sessions. Cancellation Policy: [Please review before registering!]

Ticket Information: Please reserve your spot by calling us or visiting our website.

Visit: https://www.thepotteryjungleclub.com/pottery-classes, contact: Morgan Johnson, 907-315-8946, hello@thepotteryjungleclub.com

___

TUESDAY, FEB. 17

Music with Tom Locher

11:45 am – 12:30 pm at The Juneau Senior Center

Come enjoy a free senior lunch and listen to some lovely piano music, provided by the incredible Tom Locher!

Visit: https://www.ccsak.org/, contact: Stephanie Duscher, 907-463-6179, JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Beginning and Advanced ESL Classes

Mendenhall Valley Public Library, 3025 Diamond Pk Lp, Juneau

Beginning class: 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Advanced class: 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Both classes are completely free.

Visit: tlcalaska.org/english-language-learning-citizenship, contact: 907-586-5718

Cancer Support Group

6:00 pm – 8:00 p.m. at Bartlett Hospital Admin Bldg. Rm 205AB and on Zoom

Support group for for SE Alaskans at any stage of their cancer journey. Facilitated by Cancer Connection board members who have experienced cancer.

Visit: http://cancerconnectionak.org/services, contact admin@cancerconnectionak.org

$2 Trivia Tuesday

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm Devil’s Club Downstairs

Test your wits and compete for cash! $2 cash buy-ins per person funds the cash prizes awarded to the first, second, and second-to-last place teams (of up to 6). Please bring cash!

Visit devilsclubbrewing.com/events, contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Jazz Jam

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm Crystal Saloon, 218 Front St, Juneau

Open jazz jam. Free entry. Bring your instrument and join Juneau’s jazz musicians onstage at The Crystal Saloon!

Visit: crystalsaloon.com, contact: David Elrod, david@crystalsaloon.com

—

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 18

Senior Chair Yoga

11:00 am – 11:30 am at Juneau Senior Center

Relax and enjoy a session of low-impact yoga, led by our lovely volunteer instructors each Wednesday at the Senior Center! Free to anyone 60 and above! All skill levels are welcome! Stick around after for a free* senior lunch beginning at 11:45! *Suggested donation $5

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter, contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Connections (NAMI)

5:30 pm – 6:30 pm at 8711 Teal Street (Teal Street Center)

Have open conversations with others who want to talk about their mental health and engage in peer support. Free, drop-in, confidential. 3rd, 4th, 5th Wednesday of the month.

Visit: www.namijuneau.org/support-groups

Vinyasa Yoga – Connecting Breath to Movement

5:30 pm – 6:30 pm at Raven Yoga Shala – 418 Harris St studio #320, Juneau, AK 99801

Move your body and settle your mind with weekly themes, breathwork, intention setting. This class is a rounded yoga practice immersed in yoga philosophy.

First class is free! After Drop-in$18, 5-class pass $80, 10-class pass $150

Visit: Selfsong on FB, contact: Krisztina Bury, 954-415-4153

Beginner HAND BUILDING w/ Giselle

7:00 pm – 9:30 pm at 223 Seward St., Juneau

This 5-week course will guide you through traditional hand building pottery techniques, including pinching, coiling, slab rolling and sculpting, all allowing you to create beautiful clay forms without the wheel. During the class you will also get an introduction to the studio, a lesson on glazing and time to bring some of your own creative idea into physical clay form. Everything you’ll need is included, just bring is your hands. Age Requirements: Participants must be 16 years of age or older. Attire Recommendations: Please wear clothing that you don’t mind getting muddy. We also recommend bringing an apron and a towel to keep yourself clean and comfortable while you create your pottery masterpieces! PLEASE READ OUR CANCELLATION POLICY! There are no make-up classes.

Website: https://www.thepotteryjungleclub.com/pottery-classes

—

THURSDAY, FEB. 19

Free Tai Chi classes for ages 60+

11:00 am – 12:00 pm St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 9055 Atlin Drive

Southeast Senior Services offers this Free Tai Chi program to ages 60+. The 8-week series taught by a certified instructor meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 23 – March 14. Tai Chi improves strength and balance and reduces the risk of falls. Registration is required.

Please call 907-463-6113 to register.

Aware Relationship PREP

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm, location to be disclosed upon registration

PREP Healthy Relationships for Couples! This 10-week course gives teaches couples how to communicate, connect, resolve conflict, avoid danger signs and recover from relationship pitfalls. This is a preventative course for couples who have been together for at least 1 year and have no domestic violence in their current relationship. Age 18+ please. Pre-registration is required:

Visit: https://aware.jotform.com/253295182286161, Contact: christinam@awareak.org

Family Support Group (NAMI)

5:30 pm – 7:00 pm at 8711 Teal Street (Teal Street Center)

Family support group is open to anyone supporting a loved one with a mental health condition, regardless of diagnosis. Free, drop-in, confidential.

Visit: www.namijuneau.org/support-groups

Mini Fig Paint & Sip

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Devil’s Club Downstairs

Miniature figurine painting workshop with Riddle Valley Games. Bring your own paints, mini-figs, and supplies — or borrow some from Riddle Valley Games. Free & All Ages.

Visit: devilsclubbrewing.com/events, Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Open Mic at the Alaskan!

9:00 pm – 11:59 pm Alaskan Hotel & Bar

Head over to the Alaskan Hotel & Bar every Thursday at 9pm.

Bring an instrument, an act, or spoken words and share your talents with the Juneau downtown community!

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/alaskan.bar, contact: Email Claire at claire@thealaskanhotel.com

—

FRIDAY, FEB. 20

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau, AK 99801, USA

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net

Fireside Lectures-Saving Civilization One Jar of Pickles at a Time.

7:00 – 8:00 .p.m. Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center

Cooperative UAF Extension Professor Sarah Lewis will talk about the history and modern mission of the National Cooperative Extension Service. Free Event

Motown Concert

6:00 – 10:00 p.m. Juneau Arts & Humanities Council

Get ready to experience a night of timeless Motown hits and irresistible soul! Join us for an unforgettable evening featuring New York City’s Bobby Lewis, Eustace Johnson, and local favorites as they bring the spirit of Motown to life with powerful performances, smooth grooves, and heart-pounding rhythms. Whether you’re a fan of classic Motown or modern soul, this soulful celebration will have you dancing and singing all night long.

Doors open at 6pm, music at 7pm. This is a 21+ event. Tickets: https://JAHC.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/29573

—

SATURDAY, FEB. 21

Learn to Adapt

10:00am – 1:00 p.m. Eaglecrest Ski Area

Learn about adaptive ski equipment and try it out! Featuring bi-skis, slider apparatus, and outriggers for three-tracking. Open to the community. Come learn and explore together.

Saturday Staying Alive Al-Anon Family Group

10:30am – 12:00 p.m. via Zoom

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

Self Defense Class

12:00 – 2:30 p.m. at 5326 Shaune Drive, Juneau

The difference between walking away and becoming tomorrow’s newspaper headline is how well prepared you are to protect yourself in a bad situation. Join us to learn some basic techniques on how to defend yourself from an attack. Knowing some basic self defense will help you feel more secure and prepared. Juneau Shotokan is offering a self defense class for ages 12 and up on February 21st, from noon to 2:30pm. Parents must attend with children ages 12 to 18. We will be practicing partner drills for breaking or blocking many attacks, so please bring a partner if you can. If you don’t have a partner, no worries we can pair you with someone. Class size limited to 20, send an email to juneaushotokanak@gmail.com for more information and to reserve your spot. Please leave jewelry and perfume at home, wear comfortable, workout clothes.

Ticket Information: $30, pay on day of class, check, cash or cc

Visit: juneaushotokankarate.com, Contact: juneaushotokanak@gmail.com

Sketching in the Museum with Charles Rohrbacher

1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Alaska State Museum, 395 Whittier Street, Juneau

Come join friends to sketch in the Museum. Charles Rohrbacher is the featured artist and will be demonstrating his sketch process with ‘silverpoint’. Free to FoSLAM members; donations are accepted.

Contact: Pua Maunu 907 500-8370

February CONTRA DANCE with LIVE MUSIC

7:30 – 10:30 p.m. at St. Ann’s Parish Hall, 430 5th Street

Come see your friends, make some new ones and dance to LIVE MUSIC. No partner or experience needed! Enjoy lively tunes from “Dylan Proudfoot and Friends” and calling by Odette Edgar. All dances are beginner friendly. Show up at 7:30 for an easy warmup lesson 🙂 Please bring clean shoes to change in to. No street shoes please!

Suggested Donation: $10-20 general admission; $5 for kids, students and Service Corps CASH, CHECK OR VENMO ONLY

__

SUNDAY, FEB. 22

Artists of All Nations

Sunday, February 22⋅1:00 – 5:00pm

Monthly on the fourth Sunday

Juneau Arts & Humanities Council

350 Whittier St, Juneau, AK 99801, USA

Artists of All Nations is a free open studio opportunity in the Main Hall at the JACC from 1 – 5 pm, usually on the last Sunday of the month. Come enjoy working together on your art!

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm weekly on KRNN

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free

Visit: juneausymphony.org, contact: Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 pm – 5:30 pm at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

International Folk Dance

4:00 pm – 5:45 pm at the Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required. Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Free.

Visit http://www.jifdancers.org, contact: Bruce Botelho 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com

—

MULTI-DAY & RECURRING EVENTS

Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot

Friday, February 20⋅7:00 – 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 22 2:00 – 3:30 at Juneau-Douglas High School

Tired of the cold and snow? Join us for Lerner and Loewe’s CAMELOT where the weather must be perfect all year! Juneau-Douglas High School and Theater at Latitude 58 are proud to present this epic, romantic, and heart-breaking tale of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. All ages welcome!

Tickets: https://JAHC.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/39699

Preschool Open Gym

Monday through Friday

9:30 am – 11:30 am at Mt Jumbo Gym, 909 4th St, Douglas

$5/child, Turf for Tots passes accepted, no charge for parents/guardians, closed on holidays

Contact: 907-586-5226

Pickleball

Mondays/Wednesdays/Thursdays

12:30 pm – 3:30 pm at Floyd Dryden Gym

All levels welcome. Equipment provided.

For more information visit juneauparks.org, contact: parks.rec@juneau.gov or 907-586-5226