Juneau Community Calendar

MONDAY, FEB. 9

Monday Board Game Night

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Platypus Gaming wants to share their passion and extensive board game collection with you! Whether you’re a seasoned strategist or looking to learn a new game, come join the fun! Your own games are also welcome, bring a chess board, your Magic cards, you name it! Free & All Ages

Visit: devilsclubbrewing.com/events, contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

__

TUESDAY, FEB. 10

Music with Tom Locher

11:45 am – 12:30 pm at The Juneau Senior Center

Come enjoy a free senior lunch and listen to some lovely piano music, provided by the incredible Tom Locher!

Visit: https://www.ccsak.org/, contact: Stephanie Duscher, 907-463-6179, JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Beginning and Advanced ESL Classes

Mendenhall Valley Public Library, 3025 Diamond Pk Lp, Juneau

Beginning class: 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Advanced class: 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Both classes are free.

Visit: tlcalaska.org/english-language-learning-citizenship, contact: 907-586-5718

Love Your Brain: Brain Health Strategies!

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Mendenhall Valley Public Library

Our brain relies on both healthy food and a healthy body to function efficiently. Some nutrients are especially helpful for increasing brain health and reducing the effects of aging on cognitive ability. Also, large muscle strength promotes healthy brain functioning. In this class you will learn strategies for both eating and exercising with your brain health in mind. Taught by Sarah Lewis with the Juneau Cooperative Extension. FREE!

Register at https://forms.office.com/g/xcHNCcGYTN

Website:https://juneau.org/library/library-calendar

$2 Trivia Tuesday

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm Devil’s Club Downstairs

Test your wits and compete for cash! $2 cash buy-ins per person funds the cash prizes awarded to the first, second, and second-to-last place teams (of up to 6). Please bring cash!

Visit devilsclubbrewing.com/events, contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Jazz Jam

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm Crystal Saloon, 218 Front St, Juneau

Open jazz jam. Free entry. Bring your instrument and join Juneau’s jazz musicians onstage at The Crystal Saloon!

Visit: crystalsaloon.com, contact: David Elrod, david@crystalsaloon.com

—

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 11

Senior Chair Yoga

11:00 am – 11:30 am at Juneau Senior Center

Relax and enjoy a session of low-impact yoga, led by our lovely volunteer instructors each Wednesday at the Senior Center! Free to anyone 60 and above! All skill levels are welcome! Stick around after for a free* senior lunch beginning at 11:45! *Suggested donation $5

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter, contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

NAMI Creative Growth

5:30 pm – 6:30 pm at 8711 Teal Street (Teal Street Center)

Engage in simple art activities to support your mental health with creative expression. Free, drop-in, confidential.

Visit: www.namijuneau.org/support-groups

Vinyasa Yoga – Connecting Breath to Movement

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala

Move your body and settle your mind with weekly themes, breathwork, intention setting. This class is a rounded yoga practice immersed in yoga philosophy.

First class is free! After Drop-in: $18, 5-class pass $80, 10-class pass $150

Visit Selfsong on Facebook; Contact Krisztina Bury, 954-415-4153

__

THURSDAY, FEB. 12

Aware Relationship PREP

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm, location to be disclosed upon registration

PREP Healthy Relationships for Couples! This 10-week course gives teaches couples how to communicate, connect, resolve conflict, avoid danger signs and recover from relationship pitfalls. This is a preventative course for couples who have been together for at least 1 year and have no domestic violence in their current relationship. Age 18+ please. Pre-registration is required:

Visit: https://aware.jotform.com/253295182286161, Contact: christinam@awareak.org

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4:30 – 6:30pm at Raven Yoga Shala

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. Visit http://www.koreankarateclub.com/; Contact Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net

Raven Shala Dhyana (meditation) Practice

6:30- 7:15 p.m. at the Raven Yoga Shala

A ~30 minute meditation practice designed to cultivate mindfulness on and off the mat. No previous meditation experience necessary. Class will begin guided, then move through a bout of silence, and end with a sound bath.

Stand Up Open Mic

7:00 – 8:30 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

2nd Thursday Stand Up Open Mic brought to you by Southeast Events. Come flex your stand up muscles with a 5 minute set or enjoy local comics! Free & All Ages but adult content.

Visit devilsclubbrewing.com/events; Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Open Mic at the Alaskan!

9:00 pm – 11:59 pm Alaskan Hotel & Bar

Head over to the Alaskan Hotel & Bar every Thursday at 9pm.

Bring an instrument, an act, or spoken words and share your talents with the Juneau downtown community!

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/alaskan.bar, contact: Email Claire at claire@thealaskanhotel.com

__

FRIDAY, FEB. 13

For The Love of JAMHI at Glacier Cinemas

4:30 – 6:00 p.m. at Glacier Cinemas

JAMHI Health & Wellness is turning 40, and we’re closing out a year of celebration with something truly special. Join us for a theatrical screening of The JAMHI Lookback Project at Glacier Cinemas Theater – a collection of a dozen short documentary films created by local filmmakers. These mini-docs reflect on JAMHI’s history and its ongoing impact in Juneau, told through community voices, lived experiences, and moments of care that have shaped four decades of service. This is a red carpet-style event, open to JAMHI clients, staff, supporters, and the broader Juneau community.

Please register at http://jamhi.org/screening

Fireside Lectures – Our Ancient Past

7:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center

Join Dr. Kelly Monteleone from Sealaska Heritage Institute as she explains her work with side-scan sonar to explore the SE Alaska seabed. Free Event.

Pluto, Kuiper Belt and Oort Cloud

6:00 – 7:00 p.mm at Marie Drake Planetarium

In past shows, we visited the eight planets in our Solar System. Now travel to the outer boundaries of our Solar System. The Kuiper Belt is a disk-shaped region beyond Neptune (30-50 A.U.’s, 1 A.U. is the distance from the Earth to the Sun). It contains many icy, rocky bodies: Kuiper Belt Objects(KBO). Pluto is a KBO along with Eris, Haumea and Makemake. Beyond the Kuiper Belt is the Oort Cloud, a huge spherical halo marking the gravitational boundary of our solar system extending one quarter of the way to the nearest star (2000-100000 A.U.’s). These regions contain billions of objects, many of which visit the inner solar system as comets. Free Event.

Visit mariedrakeplanetarium.org; Contact: Steve Kocsis, 907-500-2941

___

SATURDAY, FEB. 14

Second Saturday Markets

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Mendenhall Mall

Date Night with Steady Goin’

Saturday, February 14⋅5:00 – 7:30 p.m at Devil’s Club Brewing

An intimate evening of live music with food, drink and dessert specials.

Ticket Information:devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Visit: devilsclubbrewing.com/events; Contact beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Wearable Art Extravaganza: CAMP!

8:00 – 10:00 p.m. at Centennial Hall Convention Center, doors open at 7:00

Join us for the 2026 Wearable Art Extravaganza: CAMP! Outrageous. Outdoorsy. Out-Of-This-World.

Featuring a runway show and a curated silent auction, Wearable Art is a major fundraiser for the Juneau Arts & Humanities Council and a celebration of creativity.

�� Tickets are now on sale to JAHC members through January 14 and open up to the public on January 15.

For more information, visit: www.jahc.org/wearable-art/

__

SUNDAY, FEB. 15

Wearable Art Extravaganza: CAMP!

3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Centennial Hall Convention Center, doors open at 2:00

Join us for the 2026 Wearable Art Extravaganza: CAMP! Outrageous. Outdoorsy. Out-Of-This-World.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm weekly on KRNN

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free

Visit: juneausymphony.org, contact: Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 pm – 5:30 pm at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

___

MULTI-DAY & RECURRING EVENTS

THESE BIRDS, A Play Inspired by Death, Flowers, and Farkle by Merry Ellefson

Sealaska Heritage Institute Clan House

Friday and Saturday, Feb. 13 and 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 15 at 3:00 p.m.

Inspired by conversations with diverse Juneau residents, These Birds, a play inspired by death, flowers, and farkle is a new interview-based play about death and dying. As stated by an interviewee, “No one gets out of here alive.” In a world often divided, death offers common ground: a place where stories meet, and where silence gives way to song. Through stories gathered from Juneauites of every age and walk of life, These Birds invites audiences to discover compassion, courage, and community in the face of life’s final mystery, and to cultivate connections with hospice, mental health, and end-of-life planning in our community.

Preschool Open Gym

Monday through Friday, 9:30 am – 11:30 am at Mt Jumbo Gym, 909 4th St, Douglas

$5/child, Turf for Tots passes accepted, no charge for parents/guardians, closed on holidays

Contact: 907-586-5226

Pickleball

Mondays/Wednesdays/Thursdays

12:30 pm – 3:30 pm at Floyd Dryden Gym

All levels welcome. Equipment provided.

For more information visit juneauparks.org, contact: parks.rec@juneau.gov or 907-586-5226.