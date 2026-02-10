Mudrooms returns to Juneau’s Kunéix Hidi Northern Light United Church

Seven storytellers will each share seven minute-long stories, at the Kunéix Hidi Northern Light United Church at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10, benefitting the Southeast Alaska Food Bank. (Photo by Bogomil Mihaylov on Unsplash)

Seven storytellers will each share seven minute-long stories, at the Kunéix Hidi Northern Light United Church at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10. All proceeds will benefit the Southeast Alaska Food Bank.

Mudrooms offers workshops and events for people to develop and share their stories. Each event features seven storytellers, with each person telling a seven minute-long personal story following various prompts.

“The theme for the evening is SWEET (REVENGE),” The Mudrooms Storyboard wrote in a Feb. 10 press release.

All the proceeds from the events go to local non-profits, raising over $162,000 to date. SEAFB programs manager Emma Sihler said the funds raised from Tuesday’s show are unrestricted, meaning the money can go toward the organization’s overhead costs in addition to food for the community.

“In general, we purchase a lot of food just to ensure that we have shelf stable items on hand in times when donations are down and as a form of emergency preparedness,” Sihler said in a Feb. 10 phone call to the Empire. “The money that comes in from Mudrooms is unrestricted funds, not earmarked for food purchasing, which means we can spend it on things like gas for our van and other overhead costs.”

This will be the third Mudrooms event of the season. The last show is scheduled for March 10 at 7p.m. with the new theme ‘Doggone It (Ruh-Roh)’.

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the door. Attendees should bring “a few extra” dollars for cookies, hot chocolate and coffee.

