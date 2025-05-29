JDHS baseball opens region tournament with win

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s Tyler Frisby catches the ball, making the final out of Juneau’s 10-5 victory over Ketchikan on the first day of the Region V Baseball tournament at Norman Walker Field on Thursday. (Christopher Mullen/Ketchikan Daily News

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé’s Charlie Begenyl pitches during their 10-5 victory over Ketchikan on the first day of the Region V Baseball tournament at Norman Walker Field on Thursday. (Christopher Mullen/Ketchikan Daily News)

The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears baseball team opened the Region V Championships at Ketchikan with a 10-5 win over the Kings and will face Southeast Conference regular-season winner Sitka on Friday.

Ketchikan led 2-0 through the top of the third inning before JDHS took a 3-2 lead in the bottom half. Kayhi tied the game in the top of the fifth inning, and JDHS scored six runs in the bottom half to take control of the game and hold on for the win.

Sophomore Noah Lewis, junior Chris Andersen and junior Riley Fick led with two RBI each, junior Nate Fick, freshman Micah Nelson and juniors Tyler Frisby and Brandon Casperson one each. N. Fick, R. Fick and Frisby had two hits each, Andersen, Casperson, Lewis and junior Madden Mendoza one each. Lewis, Mendoza and N. Fick scored two runs each, Casperson, Andersen and Frisby one each.

Senior Christian Nelson pitched one inning, allowed two runs, walked five batters and struck out one. Freshman Charlie Begenyi pitched finished the game with six innings of work, allowed five hits and three runs, walked three and struck out three.

Kayhi’s Owen Mendoza and Cash Larson led the Kings with two RBI, Hayden Trudeau led with two hits and John Scoblic with three runs scored. Trudeau took the loss on the mound with 4.2 innings, allowing seven hits and eight runs, walking eight and striking out five.

JDHS will play undefeated Sitka while Ketchikan will await the loser of that game in an elimination contest. The tournament runs through Saturday.

Sitka has already qualified for the state tournament. The winner of the region tournament is the number-one seed to state. If Sitka wins regions, the team they beat is the second seed to state.

