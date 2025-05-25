It’s Memorial Day for many, but just one of many memorial days for some who were in battle

Veterans, family members and supporters line up for lunch during the Southeast Alaska Native Veterans Memorial Day gathering at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall on Monday, May 26, 2025. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Ray Wilson (center), a Korea War veteran who served in the U.S. Army, helps place a wreath at the Southeast Alaska Native Veterans Memorial Park during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 26, 2025. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Members of Southeast Civil Air Patrol serve as the color guard before the Juneau Memorial Day Service hosted by American Legion Auke Bay Post #25 at Alaskan Memorial Park on Monday, May 26, 2025. (Ellie Ruel / Juneau Empire)

For Pablo Sanchez there are three dates each year he considers Memorial Day — the official holiday, an April day 18 years ago when he lost a friend in a battle where they were outnumbered 95 to eight, and a June day 20 years ago when further loss of life occurred.

“For years I spent these days alone in a room, not wanting to be around anyone, crying, angry, snapping at my wife and kids, wondering what I could have done differently,” the retired U.S. Army chief warrant officer told a group of veterans and supporters during one of Juneau’s annual Memorial Day gatherings Monday.

“But I’ve had to learn that no matter what we did that day the enemy always gets a vote. Something changed this year, I asked, ‘What would I like my brothers and sisters to do had I died instead?’ I would want them to remember me for the warrior that I was, and to raise a glass and toast all the good times that we had. But most of all I would want them to live a life worth my sacrifice.”

“I know some veterans get upset when people spend Memorial Day barbecuing, going to the beach or relaxing by the pool,” he said. “But I can tell you from a warrior’s heart that is exactly what we fought for — so you can enjoy your freedom and enjoy your life to the fullest.”

Sanchez, a Texas resident invited for his first visit to Alaska as one of the keynote speakers of the Southeast Alaska Native Veterans Memorial Day observance, served 26 years in Africa, Asia, Europe and other assignments. Similar mixes of past experiences and future hopes were shared by other speakers at the Native veterans event at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall, and people gathered across town at Alaskan Memorial Park for the American Legion Auke Bay Post #25 Memorial Day Service.

Messages of peace and strength from Alaska’s political leaders

About 70 people gathered in the wind at 11 a.m. for the American Legion memorial in the Valley. Volunteers placed 408 flags on the graves of fallen military members, and multiple speakers honored their sacrifices with speeches, prayers and benedictions carrying the sentiment of “never forget.”

Lt. Cmdr. Chad Asbury, a U.S. Navy chaplain, opened the 30-minute service with an invocation that honored fallen and active service members, and called for peace.

“Lord, we’re grateful for the peace that we now share with those who we in times past consider to be our enemy, and we pray that it is that same peace will become prominent throughout our world between all,” he said. “We realize that peace does not always come without conflict, but we pray that it’s in as much as it is possible, that peace would come to our world without the necessity of conflict.”

Afterwards, American Legion Commander Duff Mitchell led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance, and the “Star Spangled Banner” was sung by Melinda Paden, Callie Lumba and Freddy Cummins.

Mitchell then read comments sent by U.S. Rep. Nick Begich, Alaska’s lone congressman. Begich’s speech focused on the sacrifices of not just service members, but also their families.

“Their strength and sacrifice reminds us that the cost of freedom is not borne by our service members alone, but by the families who stand behind them,” Mitchell read. “While Memorial Day is a day, a time to stand firm in our commitment to the values they fought for freedom, liberty, and ensure the United States of America remains a beacon of hope to the rest of the world.”

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s comments, read by his state director Adam Trombley, took a similar tact. He noted that Alaska shows strong support for its military and veterans, with service members hailing from all over the state.

“Remember to pray for our young men and women engaged in the freedom frontiers, for the unending strength of the families and communities to sustain them when we leave here today, let’s remember the greatest tribute that we could show our fallen is to honor their memories by doing all that we can to ensure their legacy lives on,” Trombley read.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s regional director, Kara Hollatz, highlighted Memorial Day’s unique significance for Alaskans, saying that the state has more veterans per capita than anywhere else in the country, as well as an “impressive” presence of both armed and reserve forces. Hollatz said there’s no way to ever truly repay those who laid down their lives for the country, nor ease their families’ pain.

“What we can do is acknowledge the sacrifice, reflect on their immense courage, and express our deepest gratitude to be living in a nation where we can enjoy the freedom they so bravely defended. On this Memorial Day I ask you to join me in prayer, love and reverence for those who have served our country, may we never forget their sacrifice,” she said.

Capt. John Cole, U.S. Coast Guard District 17 Chief of Staff, delivered the keynote speech. He honored Coast Guard Signalman First Class Douglas Munro, who posthumously received the Medal of Honor for valor during the Battle of Guadalcanal in World War II. Munro was the only member of the Coast Guard to receive the medal.

“We honor Signalman Munro and all those who died at Guadalcanal more than 80 years ago, we stand here together today and every day we reflect on those heroes we want for us,” Cole said, “And as we gather today at that very point, let us remember that freedom is not free.”

The ceremony closed with a presentation of wreaths and the sounding of “Taps” by American Legion bugler David Hurlbut. After a final benediction by Asbury, attendees were invited to the the Auke Bay Post #25 headquarters for an open house.

Remembering big historical anniversaries and little-known struggles

Benjamin Danny Coronell, a quiet attendee at the Alaska Native gathering in Juneau for many years, said he felt the need to get on stage as an unlisted speaker this year because of his brother, Chris, who died 18 months ago after serving 32 years in the National Guard.

Benjamin Danny Coronell said his brother was quiet and respectful as a soldier, but that desire to keep a low profile continued when he developed health problems near the end of his life.

“While the veterans are suffering silent, they need to reach out,” he said. “They need to talk to a counselor, they need to find a support system, and sometimes just one brother’s not enough.”

A similar message of not ignoring the less-known history and struggles of those who serve was shared by Jack Johnson, another keynote speaker at the Alaska Native gathering. He noted this year is the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, 80th anniversary since the end of World War II and 50th anniversary since the end of the Vietnam War. But that’s not a complete look at U.S. history in battle.

“I saw a figure the other day: there’s been almost a million U.S. men and women that have given their lives since 1775 to now, who have given their lives for the freedoms that we enjoy today,” he said. “That is something to remember and, again, something to pass on to our kids as we go forward. It doesn’t matter if the war is famous or not.”

• Ellie Ruel can be contacted via editor@juneauempire.com. Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.