Juneau community calendar: April 18 and 19

SATURDAY, April 18

Juneau Community Cleanup

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at public areas in Juneau

Join the annual Juneau Community Cleanup on Saturday, April 18th, hosted by Litter Free! Pick up bags between 8–10 a.m. at locations around town, then help clean up public areas and leave tied bags along major roadways by 2 p.m. for pickup. There will be prize drawings and a celebration party afterward at Alaskan Brewing Company. For more details, visit www.litterfree.org.

Juneau Audubon Society Berners Bay Cruise

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Board ship at Statters Harbor

4-hour cruise to visit Berners Bay, north of Juneau. The Allen marine boat will be boarding at 8am & depart at 830am. Tickets are available from the JAHC https://www.jahc.org/box-office/. Tickets are available for adults, students & children. Juneau Audubon Society members will be on board as natural history interpreters

Tickets: JAHC https://www.jahc.org/box-office/

Website: juneauaudubon.org

Contact: field- trips@juneau-audubon-society.org

Saturday Staying Alive Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30am-12noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

Free Legal Help Clinic for Low-Income Alaskans

Noon to 3 p.m. on Zoom

Free legal help is available this Saturday by Zoom or phone. Join the Alaska Bar Association’s Spring Zoom Legal Clinic this Saturday, April 18 from noon to 3 PM. Low-income Alaskans can talk privately with an attorney about immigration law, divorce, housing, restoring voting rights, and more—no cost, no travel. Free interpreters provided.

No pre-registration is required.

Website: https://alaskabar.org/for-our-community/spring-legal-clinic/

Celebrate National Poetry Month at the City Museum

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at The City Museum 114 W. 4th St

Celebrate National Poetry Month by attending a poetry reading at the City Museum.

On Saturday, April 18th, members of the Burn Thompson Writing Group will read original works sure to entertain and inspire. This is a free event with refreshments provided. The Burn Thompson Writing Group is named in honor of writer and long-time group member Burn Thompson.

juneau.org/museum

Sketching in the Museum with Charles Rohrbacher

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Alaska State Museum, 395 Whittier Street, Juneau

Every 1st & 3rd Saturday through April 2026.

Come join friends to sketch in the Museum. Charles Rohrbacher is the featured artist and will be demonstrating his sketch process with ‘silverpoint’. Free to FoSLAM members; donations are accepted.

Contact: Pua Maunu 907 500-8370

Youth Solo Competition

2 to 3 p.m. at Douglas Island Bible Church

Juneau Community Bands announces its first Youth Solo Competition. Join us to hear some of SE Alaska’s best high school musicians competing for the opportunity to play a solo with The Juneau Volunteer Marching Band’s June 28 Independence Day Celebration concert. Come out and support our student musicians!

https://www.juneaucommunityband.org/

Wayfinders: Waves, Winds, & Stars (Fulldome experience)

6 to 7 p.m. at Marie Drake Planetarium, 1415 Glacier Ave, Juneau

This live-action movie puts you on the deck of the voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa as you explore traditional Polynesian navigation. Learn how the Polynesian peoples utilized the stars and interpreted the winds and waves to navigate without modern instruments. After the movie, we’ll demonstrate some of their celestial navigation techniques.

Ticket Information: Free tickets on website; remaining seats at the door

Website: mariedrakeplanetarium.org

Contact: mariedrakeplanetarium@gmail.com

Juneau Symphony Elegance & Energy

7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Juneau Douglas High School Auditorium

This spring program dances between elegance and vitality. Joseph Bologne’s sparkling overture opens with Classical pose and charm, followed by Haydn’s brilliant Trumpet Concerto— a work of wit and virtuosity. After intermission, we are thrilled to premiere composer Ed Littlefield’s Overture to Kutulagaaw: The Tlingit Russian Battles and Copland’s beloved Appalachian Spring is a radiant portrait of hope, humility, and openhearted joy. Music that lifts and lingers with both refinement and spirit. We are deeply grateful to the Tlingit artists, composer Ed Littlefield, orchestrator Rory Stitt, and librettist Vera Starbard, and to Sealaska Heritage Institute for bringing forward the first full opera in the Tlingit language, Kutulagaaw: The Tlingit – Russian Battles, produced in partnership with Perseverance Theatre this fall.

Ticket information, juneausymphony.org

SUNDAY, April 19

Pruning Workshop with Ed

1 to 3 p.m. at National Shrine of St. Thérèse, 21425 Glacier Hwy, Juneau

DAMAGED trees and bushes from this harsh winter? Come join the Southeast Alaska Master Gardeners pruning workshop on Sunday April 19, 2026 @ 1PM There will be a pruning workshop led by Ed Buyarski at the National Shrine of Saint Therese on Sunday April 19 from 1 to 3pm. Park in upper parking lot and meet at the circle at bottom of drive. Bring your own pruning tools, some sharpening techniques will be discussed and we will work on roses, various other shrubs and some trees. Come dressed for the weather, snowshoes optional!

Website: https://m.facebook.com/groups/1409331902676231/?ref=share

Contact: Jacqueline Fowler

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Betsy Longenbaugh book-signing: “More Forgotten Murders from Alaska.”

2 to 3 p.m. at Douglas Public Library, 1016 3rd St, Douglas

Juneau true crime author will talk about and sign her new book, “More Forgotten Murders From Alaska,” and talk about historic Red Light Districts in Juneau and Douglas. A longtime Alaska and Juneau resident, Longenbaugh is the author of three books published by Epicenter Press. Free Event

Website: truecrimealaska.com

Contact: Ed Schoenfeld, 907-723-1597 or douglased17@google.com

Wayfinders: Waves, Winds, & Stars (Fulldome experience)

2 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. at Marie Drake Planetarium, 1415 Glacier Ave, Juneau

This live-action movie puts you on the deck of the voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa as you explore traditional Polynesian navigation. Learn how the Polynesian peoples utilized the stars and interpreted the winds and waves to navigate without modern instruments. After the movie, we’ll demonstrate some of their celestial navigation techniques.

Ticket Information: Free tickets on website; remaining seats at the door

Website: mariedrakeplanetarium.org

Contact: mariedrakeplanetarium@gmail.com

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

April Ocean Dip

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Aak’w Rec

We dip in the ocean for spiritual, emotional, and physical wellbeing. Join us at the water to listen to ourselves and each other. We will begin with introductions and optional smudging, greet the water, and enter in as deep as we see fit. A fire will be going to warm us afterwards.

Registration is not required, RSVP for email reminder and feedback form.

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills.

Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages.

All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

International Folk Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com

Pink Martini Benefit Concert: Hít Wóoshdei Yadukícht – “Dancing Our House Together”

6 to 8 p.m. at Centennial Hall

Join us in Juneau for our second annual fundraiser with Portland’s favorite band, Pink Martini. All proceeds benefit Katlian Collective and the Point House Revitalization project in Sitka. Pink Martini is beloved around the world for their unique musical style blending jazz, classical, Latin rhythms, and pop influences from many cultures. Their performances are joyful, energetic, and unforgettable. Doors open at 5 pm.

https://jahc.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/39859