Community spirit shines at Juneau’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics

Participants gather at the starting point for the annual Alaska Law Enforcement Torch Run at Thunder Mountain Middle School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Ellie Ruel / Juneau Empire)

Sgt. Chris Russell (left) explains the route before the start of the annual Alaska Law Enforcement Torch Run at Thunder Mountain Middle School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Ellie Ruel / Juneau Empire)

Runners set out on the first stretch of track at Thunder Mountain Middle School during the annual Alaska Law Enforcement Torch Run on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Ellie Ruel / Juneau Empire)

Runners move from the track onto the trail during the annual Alaska Law Enforcement Torch Run on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Ellie Ruel / Juneau Empire)

Juneau Police Department Detective Kirt Stage-Harvey waves as he crosses Brotherhood Bridge during the annual Alaska Law Enforcement Torch Run on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Ellie Ruel / Juneau Empire)

Runners follow a trail into the woods during the annual Alaska Law Enforcement Torch Run on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Ellie Ruel / Juneau Empire)

Runners approach the final stretch of the 5K Alaska Law Enforcement Torch Run on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Ellie Ruel / Juneau Empire)

CJ Umbs crosses the finish line holding a torch during the Alaska Law Enforcement Torch Run on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Ellie Ruel / Juneau Empire)

Fu Bao Hartle (center), a Juneau Special Olympics athlete, crosses a bridge with family and supporters during the annual Alaska Law Enforcement Torch Run on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Ellie Ruel / Juneau Empire)

Fu Bao Hartle (center), a Juneau Special Olympics athlete, crosses a bridge with family and supporters during the annual Alaska Law Enforcement Torch Run on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Ellie Ruel / Juneau Empire)

Runners enjoyed a short burst of clear Juneau weather at the Alaska Law Enforcement Torch Run and pledge drive held on Saturday.

The annual 5K run is organized by the Alaska Peace Officers Association (APOA) and Special Olympics Alaska. Approximately 50 people ran the route from Thunder Mountain Middle School’s track through the woods of the Kaxdigoowu Heen Dei Trail and back.

The event raises funds for the Special Olympics Juneau team to compete in Anchorage. Juneau athletes can participate in bowling, swimming and basketball.

Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Chris Russell is the president of the Juneau chapter of the APOA and has been involved in the torch run since 2021. He said the run is a great opportunity for law enforcement to build connections in the community while supporting Special Olympics Alaska.

“It’s also a great opportunity for local, state and federal law enforcement to come out and participate with the athletes, support them and also to just have a positive contact with the community,” Russell said.

According to the athletes, the run is a fun way for them to raise money for their team and to highlight the Special Olympics. They’re looking forward to the state Summer Games in Anchorage coming up in June.

Fu Bao Hartle, a Juneau Special Olympics athlete who competes in bowling and swimming, said he enjoyed meeting new people at the Games, even comparing the torch run to a “family reunion” for the community to support the athletes.

His father, John Hartle, shared the sentiment.

“Everybody knows each other in this thing, and then everybody turns out, and here’s all the law enforcement guys. It’s just a really great thing,” Hartle said.

Amanda Lambert, another athlete participating in the run, said she’s excited to compete in basketball at the upcoming games. Her favorite part of the Torch Run is being with her mom.

At the end of the event, volunteers estimated donation totals to be around $20,000. These funds will go directly toward the Juneau team’s travel and training expenses in preparation for the summer games.

• Ellie Ruel can be contacted via editor@juneauempire.com.