Fallen officers remembered in annual ceremony during National Police Week

Juneau Police Department Detective Kirt-Stage Harvey stays after the ceremony to place flowers on the grave of fallen JPD officer Richard Adair. The two wreaths laid during the ceremony will reside at the JPD station and the Juneau Alaska State Troopers post. (Jasz Garrett / Juneau Empire)

Detective Mattie Shriver and officer Aron Landry, honor guards for the Juneau Police Department, carry a wreath to lay at the grave of Chief of Detectives Donald Dull, the first Juneau officer who died in the line of duty in 1964. (Jasz Garrett / Juneau Empire)

The names of 22 Southeast Alaska law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty were read aloud as those serving today honored them during a ceremony at Evergreen Park Cemetery on Friday.

Members of the Juneau Police Department, Alaska Department of Public Safety, Department of Corrections, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection stood in formation listening to a bell ring after Alaska Wildlife Trooper Sgt. Branden Forst announced every name.

The Capital City Chapter of the Alaska Peace Officers Association organized the interagency annual ceremony during National Police Week. Kirt-Stage Harvey, past CCC president, has attended the memorial since he began at JPD 10 years ago. He has been organizing the event with APOA for the last four years.

“I think it’s critical because all of us officers take an oath to swear to serve and protect the community that we’re in and everywhere that we go,” he said. “Even if we’re not wearing the badge, we have sworn to help and protect people no matter what we’re doing. But this does memorialize the sacrifice that it does take. The time, resources, family and unfortunately, we know that when we sign up for this job there are people out there that are intent on hurting officers.”

Detective Mattie Shriver and officer Aron Landry, honor guards for JPD, laid the memorial wreaths at the cemetery. The first wreath was placed at the grave of JPD officer Richard Adair. He and officer Jim Kennedy were ambushed and killed while responding to a call in 1979. Adair-Kennedy Memorial Park in the Mendenhall Valley is named in their honor.

Rebecca Day, FBI special agent in charge of Alaska, flew from Anchorage to give a speech. She said it was an honor to attend Juneau’s ceremony for the first time. Similar remembrances took place Friday in Anchorage, Fairbanks, and across the country.

“Today we honor the law enforcement officers in Juneau and across Southeast Alaska who died in the line of duty while bravely serving and protecting their community,” she said. “These heroes knowingly face danger as part of their everyday job. They accepted the risk so that others could be safe, and they did so with remarkable bravery and without hesitation.”

Every year during National Police Week, the FBI releases its Killed in Action Report. In 2024, agencies from across the nation reported 64 law officers were feloniously killed in the line of duty, and more than 85,000 officers were assaulted while on duty. This marks the highest officer assault rate in the past 10 years.

“Thank you for your seen and unseen moments,” Day said. “Thank you for all you have done and for all you continue to do to keep our community safe, and as they work to keep our community safe, they carry the heavy burden of risk, not just for themselves, but for those who love them. Behind every officer is the enduring strength of their family.”

She said the legacies of fallen officers can be continued through those serving public safety today and by the community thanking them for their service.

“They ran at the sounds of gunfire to help people and so to honor them in the way that we do our jobs, I think, is a really important message from her today,” Stage-Harvey said.

Community members, including family of those honored, followed officers through the cemetery for the laying of another wreath. Chief of Detectives Donald Dull, the first Juneau officer who died in the line of duty, was remembered with a second invocation.

“May they inspire us to live with honor, courage and selflessness,” said CBP officer Joshua Ryan, who became a chaplain in March. “May their service and sacrifice be a light that guides us towards justice, unity and peace in our community.”

JPD Chief Derek Bos said it was his second year attending the ceremony – he thanked APOA for organizing it.

“A lot of the families are still in Juneau of different fallen officers, so I think it’s important to the families that we recognize the sacrifice,” he said. “It’s near and dear to my heart.”

Stage-Harvey said he talked with family members of Adair and JPD officer Karl Reishus after the ceremony concluded. Reishus died from injuries he sustained from a fall during a training exercise in 1992.

“To be able to connect with the families and keep those memories alive and to honor their service is extremely important,” Stage-Harvey said.

• Contact Jasz Garrett at jasz.garrett@juneauempire.com or (907) 723-9356.