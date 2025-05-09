Juneau-Douglas sweeps road games at Petersburg

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Christian Nelson (20) pitches during the Crimson Bears’ 12-7 win over the Petersburg Vikings on Friday at Mort Fryer Ball Park in Petersburg. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Chris Andersen connects on a pitch during the Crimson Bears’ 12-7 win over the Petersburg Vikings on Friday at Mort Fryer Ball Park in Petersburg. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Petersburg sophomore catcher Tanner Caulum attempts to tag out a Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé runner at home during the Vikings’ 12-7 loss to the visiting Crimson Bears on Friday at Mort Fryer Ball Park. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior first baseman Riley Fick (22) attempts to catch an errant throw as Petersburg senior Brian Peterson (7) runs out a hit during the Crimson Bears’ 12-7 win over the Vikings on Friday at Mort Fryer Ball Park in Petersburg. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior first baseman Riley Fick (22) attempts to catch an errant throw as Petersburg senior Brian Peterson (7) runs out a hit during the Crimson Bears’ 12-7 win over the Vikings on Friday at Mort Fryer Ball Park in Petersburg. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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The Division I Southeast Conference Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears baseball team toppled their SEC Division II host Petersburg Vikings in a two-day rain deluge at Mort Fryer Ball Park.

JDHS won 16-1 on Thursday as they earned 17 walks from the Petersburg pitching staff while collecting just five hits, two by Madden Mendoza and one each from juniors Marcus Mendoza, Chris Andersen and Nate Fick.

Marcus Mendoza and Andersen had four RBI apiece, senior JJ McCormick, juniors Tyler Frisby, Riley Fick and Madden Mendoza, sophomore Drew Cadigan-McAdoo and freshman Kamden Kissner one each.

N. Fick scored three runs, sophomore Noah Lewis, Madden Mendoza, Marcus Mendoza, McCormick and Kissner two each, Andersen, Frisby and R. Fick one apiece.

Frisby led with three walks, Marcus Mendoza, McCormick, Kissner, Cadigan-McAdoo and R. Fick two each, N. Fick and Andersen one apiece.

N. Fick, R. Fick and Frisby stole two bases each.

Marcus Mendoza and Andersen both doubled in three runs apiece in the top of an eight-run second inning.

Leading 9-1 starting the top of the third inning Lewis earned a walk, Madden Mendoza singled, N. Fick walked, Marcus Mendoza walked scoring Lewis, McCormick reached on an error scoring Madden Mendoza, Kissner walked scoring N. Fick, Andersen walked scoring Marcus Mendoza, Cadigan-McAdoo walked scoring McCormick and Frisby walked scoring Andersen.

R. Fick earned the win, allowing just one hit and one run, walking five batters and striking out two.

Petersburg junior Aiden Knudsen allowed four hits and nine runs, walked nine and struck out three. Freshman Calden Spencer allowed one hit and seven runs and walked seven batters. Freshman Teddy Volk walked one batter. Freshman Edgar Olsen had the lone hit and Spencer scored the one run. Senior Brian Peterson, junior Aiden Knudsen, sophomore Eli Anderson, and freshmen Spencer and Volk earned one walk each.

On Friday JDHS led 9-0 before Petersburg put four runs across in the bottom of the fourth inning and went a full seven innings before falling 12-7.

Madden Mendoza led the Crimson Bears with a 2-2 day at the plate, three RBI and two runs scored. Marcus Mendoza had two RBI, Lewis, McCormick, R. Fick and Frisby one each. Lewis, Kissner, Marcus Mendoza, R. Fick, Katassee and Frsiby had one hit each. McCormick earned three walks and sophomore Hunter Carte two. McCormick and Lewis scored two runs apiece, N. Fick, Kissner, R. Fick, Frisby and senior Jacob Katasse one each.

Junior Cayman Huff pitched three innings, allowed five hits and two walks. Senior Christian Nelson pitched three innings, allowed four hits and five runs, walked eight and struck out five. Andersen closed for one inning, allowed two hits and two runs, walked two and struck out one.

Petersburg sophomore Tanner Caulum started on the mound and went three innings, allowed three hits and eight runs, walked five and struck out four. Sophomore Scotty Newman relieved and went four innings, allowed five hits and four runs, walked five and struck out five.

Olsen led the Vikings with three RBI and junior Nathan Kerr one. Olsen, Kerr, senior Brian Peterson and Anderson had two hits each, Caulum, junior Logan Tow and Newman one each. Caulum scored two runs, Tow, Kerr, Peterson, Anderson and senior Lukas Dormer one each.

JDHS will next host Ketchikan on May 16 (Varsity 7 p.m. – JV 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.) and May 17 (Varsity 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – JV 1 p.m.) at Adair Kennedy Memorial Park.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.