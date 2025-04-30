GSC places second in Alaska Swimming State Championships

Glacier Swim Club’s Valerie Peimann and Emma Fellman tied for first place for the 15-19 girls high-point award at the Alaska Swimming State Championships last weekend in Anchorage. At right is third-placer Lelaina Trembath of Chugiak Aquatics Club (Photo courtesy GSC).

Glacier Swim Club’s Valerie Peimann and Emma Fellman tied for first place for the 15-19 girls high-point award at the Alaska Swimming State Championships last weekend in Anchorage. At right is third-placer Lelaina Trembath of Chugiak Aquatics Club (Photo courtesy GSC).

Juneau’s Glacier Swim Club wrapped up their final in-state meet with numerous accolades at the Alaska Swimming State Championships last weekend at Anchorage’s Bartlett High School pool.

“I attended this meet for the first time when I was eight and I remember how big it all felt,” Emma Fellman, 18, a Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior, said. “The pool, the swimmers, the spectators, it was all really overwhelming for sure. I have made so many great friendships through this sport, not only with my GSC teammates, but with so many swimmers around the state. Being at this meet for the last time, swimming against all these amazing girls, and saying our goodbyes was very emotional for me.”

Fellman was awarded the Alaska Female Athlete of the Year by Alaska swimming coaches. GSC coach Scott Griffith was awarded the Senior Coach of the Year.

Fellman and GSC teammate Valerie Peimann (16) tied for the meet’s 15-and-older high-point award.

“Valerie and I have been swimming together for a long time, and she is a really good friend of mine,” Fellman said. “It was incredibly special to get to share the high-point award with her and stand on the podium together. It was the perfect way to go out.”

Fellman’s placings included (place, event, time) 1. 50 breast 29.37; 1. 100 free 52.35; 1. 100 back 58.92; 1. 100 individual medley 59.28; 2. 50 free 24.29; 2. 100 fly 57.78; 4. 200 free 1:57.75.

Peimann’s placing included 1. 1,650 free 17:43.32; 1. 200 back 2:04.26; 1. 400 IM 4:33.66; 1. 1000 free 10:47.74; 2. 500 free 5:12.60; 2. 200 free 1:55.20; 4. 100 free 53.55.

GSC’s Cora Soboleff (13) won the girls’ 13/14 high-point award.

“My first time going to ASSC was when I was 10 and have been going to state ever since,” Soboleff said. “I love how it gives me opportunities to meet and befriend swimmers from all around Alaska. It gives me the chance to push myself to another level. Even when the competition is not currently happening, I find myself trying harder at practices throughout the year. Even when it is hard it’s nice to think about the races ahead and just getting excited to get to see the progress I’ve made and how the time and effort pays off keeps me going. I love the swimming community and how it opens up so many doors of opportunities to meet other swimmers around the state, and I feel like it’s a community that always supports each other and cheers them on either in or out of the pools. This meet, I was very happy with how I swam because it’s always nice getting to actually see results from the time I put in at the pool and out of the pool. I saw time drops in every event I swam even including events I had just swam at other swim meets not so long ago. This meet in particular was a bit nerve-racking at first because I had decided to sign up for the longer distance events.”

Soboleff’s finishes included 1. 1,650 free 19:13.03; 1. 100 breast 1:10.76; 1. 200 IM 2:15.97; 1. 500 free 5:31.90; 1. 200 breast 2:31.16; 1. 1000 free 11:39.83; 2. 400 IM 5:01.50.

Levi Phelps (14) took third place for the boys’ 13/14 high-point award. Phelps’ finishes included 1. 200 fly 2:15.66; 1. 200 back 2:08.94; 1. 100 fly 56.58; 1. 100 back 59.33; 2. 100 free 52.59; 2. 50 fly 25.61; 2. 200 free 1:55.56.

GSC placed second overall in the combined boys’ and girls’ team scoring with a total of 3,089 points. First place was Chugiak Aquatics Club with 5,473 and third place Northern Lights Swim Club with 1,968.5 (team scores are listed at bottom).

“We are incredibly proud of our team for securing a strong second-place finish overall at the state championship,” coach Griffith said. “This achievement reflects balanced scoring and exceptional performances across nearly every age group. Even in our smaller contingents — such as the 10-and-under boys (Mateus Suarez) and 15-and-over boys (Josh Edwards and Liam Kiessling) — we witnessed standout efforts that exceeded expectations. With additional depth coming next year, the outlook is extremely promising. It was also an honor to watch our four seniors give their all in their final ASSC meet — true leaders whose example lit the way for the rest of the team.”

GSC seniors Fellman, Caitlin Sanders (17), Lucia Chapell (18) and Pacific Ricke (18) were honored at the meet along with other swim seniors from across the state.

Sanders will be attending the University of Alaska Anchorage and pursuing a career in paralegal studies.

“I have been swimming for nine years and this was my final meet in my swim career,” Sanders said. “For me, the meet was very bittersweet, especially cheering on my friends and other seniors for their final swims of the meet, and swimming the 100 back one last time as that is my favorite event. I have so many memories from all over Alaska while swimming with GSC…and I’m really going to miss my teammates and competing with them. I got third in the 50 back, which was a great way to go out. Swimming for nine years was great because I was so passionate about getting faster and doing well in competition, and having friends that I am so close with and enjoyed even the hardest practices with made the nine years fly by.”

Sanders’ finishes included 3. 50 back 28.08; 9. 100 back 1:02.54; 11. 100 IM 1:06.15; 14. 100 fly 1:05.74; 21. 50 free 26.76.

Chapell will be studying psychology and kinesiology while swimming for Colorado College.

“As a senior, this meet was my last ASSC, which meant a lot,” Chapell said. “In terms of swims, there were some disappointments and some successes, but overall it was really fun and fast racing. It felt really special to race for the last time against these girls I have been swimming with since I was little. ASSC has always been my favorite meet and this year was no exception. I spent the weekend just soaking in the good energy and focusing on having fun with my friends. Alaska Swimming added 50s stroke (butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke) for 13 and over swimmers to the event list this year, which I had a lot of fun with. The 50 fly and back were my absolute favorite events when I was a 12 and under swimmer so I loved getting to revisit that excitement. They also staged a signing for all the swimmers who are continuing swimming in college, which was really great. We got to celebrate with friends from all over the state. The community of Alaska Swimming means a lot to me so I’ll miss going to this meet.”

Chapell’s finishes included 5. 200 fly 2:19.90; 6. 50 back 29.14; 6. 100 back 1:01.74; 7. 200 back 2:14.07; 9. 100 fly 1:02.69; 9. 50 fly 27.98; 23. 50 free 27.08.

Ricke will be majoring in earth and climate science while swimming at Bates College in Maine.

“This meet was extremely special to me as it was the last of my club swimming career,” Ricke said. “Getting to see all of the other seniors swimming in college was such a wonderful moment and I’m so thankful for everyone that made it possible. Sunday finals was a super emotional time for all of us seniors, and we spent a lot of time crying and hugging together. I’m beyond grateful for everyone that has been by my side these past 12 years of swimming. The event I was the most happy about was my 200 back. I finally got a best time and it felt like everything fell into place.”

Ricke’s finishes included 5. 200 back 2:11.61; 7. 50 back 29.53; 8. 500 free 5:34.94; 8. 100 back 1:02.20; 11. 200 free 2:03.19; 19. 100 free 57.68; 29. 50 free 27.35.

Fellman will be studying biology while competing for the University of Minnesota swim team.

“I didn’t swim several of my main events, including the breaststrokes and the IMs, because I will be focusing on those events in college,” Fellman said. “This meet was an opportunity to enjoy swimming a variety of other events and focus on dropping time in those. I felt like I had a good meet and I was really happy with how all my races went. My goal going into this meet was truly just to enjoy everything and soak it all in because it was my last one…I am actually heading out to Minnesota a few weeks after graduation to start training with them. I’ll be taking a summer class and training under their club program before the official college season starts. I will come home for a few weeks in August before I head back for the fall semester.”

The meet was the fifth for Lily Francis (16).

“I was 10 years old the first time I attended this meet, and it was also my first time at any big meet,” Francis said. “I remember being scared, but the older kids helped me out and made sure I was okay. I also swam the 50 fly that year. It was my favorite event back then. I’m glad I had the chance to swim it again at the same meet so many years later. I didn’t really get any best times at this meet, but I was close in every event except for the 50s and the 100 IM, which I haven’t swum since I was 12…(Junior Olympics) are always a highlight of the season, but I think ASSC is really the one big meet each year where I get the chance to swim events I normally wouldn’t. It’s also exciting because I get to race people I don’t usually compete against, which makes it even better. I get to meet new swimmers I probably wouldn’t have talked to otherwise. This year, they added four more events for the 15-and-older age group: the 50 backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly, as well as the 100 IM. As a sprinter this was very exciting, especially since the 50 freestyle is my favorite event. I swam the 50 back (9th 28.31) and fly (5th 26.87), as well as the 100 IM (3rd 1:01.37). Personally I found these events to be quite fun because they’re such short races that anyone could win, so you never really know what to expect.”

Francis also placed 1. 50 free 24.26; 5. 100 back 1:00.38; 7. 100 free 54.26; 9. 500 free 5:40.95.

“My favorite part of the meet had to be the relays,” Francis said. “Relays are special because they’re not just about you, they’re about the three other swimmers next to you, along with the coaches and teammates cheering you on. These relays felt even more meaningful because it was the last time our whole relay team would race together, since Emma is graduating. The memories from this meet are ones I hope stay with me for a very long time.”

The girls’ 19-and-under relay teams placed first in all events: 200 medley relay (Peimann, Fellman, Liddle, Francis) 1:47.40; 400 MR (Peimann, Fellman, Liddle, Francis) 3:56.97; 200 free relay (Francis, Peimann, Liddle, Fellman) 1:37.76 and the 400 FR (Liddle, Peimann, Fellman, Francis) 3:36.58.

Each GSC member contributed to the team.

Emily Treston (10) was in her first ASSC and most proud of getting a duck given to heat winners for her 500 free in which she dropped 14 seconds. She is happy she had qualifying times and was able to make it to state. She is also proud of her friends who got qualifying times.

Austin Treston (11) said he is proudest of his 500 free where he dropped a little over 10 seconds and took first. This was his second year taking first in the 500 free. He is also proud that he earned 84 points for his team.

Avery Smith (15) said, “I’m very happy. I had been away from GSC for a while…My highlight was the 200 back. I dropped a bunch of time (10th 2:16.73). My goal is to go under a minute in my 100 fly.”

Smith’s placings included 6. 200 fly 2:25.08; 6. 200 IM 2:21.24; 7. 100 fly 1:01.64; 10. 200 back 2:16.73; 10. 100 back 1:03.63; 11. 400 IM 5:08.27.

Liam Kiessling (15) earned Speedo Sectional cut in his 100 back (2nd 54.31) and won the newly added 50 back record (1st 24.50).

“The Alaska Swimming State Champs meet is the end point of our competitive season and the whole competitive team has been working toward this meet all year,” Kiessling said. “The atmosphere of the meet is fun and supportive. I believe this is my fifth Alaska state champs meet so far. I’m probably most proud of my 50 back and 100 back. The 50 back is a new race added just this year for the older age groups, and since I am a sprinter, it was a race that I wanted to sign up for. The 15-plus age category can be pretty tough to compete in, especially when you are only 15. I need to get faster to meet my personal swimming goals, but I was pleased with my performance this past weekend.”

Kiessling also placed 6. 200 back 2:05.97; 11. 200 IM 2:11.16; 13. 200 free 1:57.71; 19. 100 free 51.83; 23. 50 free 23.54.

Other GSC swimmers’ times included:

Joshua Edwards (16) -5. 400 IM 4:33.97; 6. 200 IM 2:05.77; 6. 200 free 1:52.11pre; 7. 200 breast 2:19.36; 10. 100 fly 56.46; 12. 50 breast 30.00; 12. 100 breast 1:04.37.

Bailey Fisher (16) – 8. 50 free 25.73; 15. 100 free 57.22; 17. 500 free 5:58.11; 17. 50 fly 29.93; 19. 200 free 2:07.97.

Kaelyn Szefler (16) – 13. 100 fly 1:05.61; 19. 50 fly 30.36; 20. 100 back 1:08.19; 22. 500 free 6:11.35; 24. 200 free 2:12.57; 27. 50 free 27.31.

Amy Liddle (15) – 1. 200 IM 2:12.53; 2. 200 fly 2:12.40; 2. 100 IM 1:00.50; 4. 400 IM 4:39.68; 4. 100 fly 59.03; 4. 500 free 5:20.08; 6. 200 free 1:57.94.

Maddox Rasmussen (15) – 4. 1000 free 11:57.99; 6. 1650 free 19:59.19; 10. 500 free 5:43.42; 17. 200 back 2:26.46; 18. 50 fly 30.22; 22. 100 back 1:08.38; DQ 400 IM.

Kennedy Miller (15) – 3. 50 breast 32.52; 3. 100 breast 1:10.04; 4. 200 breast 2:34.04; 6. 50 fly 26.91; 8. 100 fly 1:02.24; 12. 50 free 25.71; 16. 100 free 57.88.

Ellie Cullum (14) – 5. 200 IM 2:29.42; 6. 50 breast 35.07; 7. 100 IM 1:09.73; 10. 100 breast 1:19.96; 13. 200 free 2:19.05; 17. 100 free 1:01.47.

Andy Huffer (14) – 2. 50 back 28.97; 3. 50 free 24.50; 3. 100 fly 1:01.63; 6. 200 back 2:20.90; 7. 100 free 54.79; 7. 100 back 1:03.80; 12. 200 free 2:05.46.

Zach Holden (14) – 3. 100 IM 1:03.20; 4. 100 fly 1:02.10; 5. 50 fly 27.54; 8. 50 free 25.13; 9. 500 free 5:53.73; 11. 100 free 56.29; 14. 200 free 2:07.44.

Katya Foy (14) – 2. 50 back 30.02; 3. 100 back 1:03.49; 3. 100 IM 1:06.88; 4. 100 back 1:04.51; 9. 50 free 26.97; 9. 200 back 2:30.09; 9. 100 free 58.82; 14. 100 breast 1:22.13;

Annabelle Woodruff (14) – 2. 200 back 2:20.32; 2. 100 fly 1:01.89; 3. 50 back 30.17; 4. 50 free 26.37; 7. 100 free 57.33;

Madeline Rose Manlulu (14) – 11. 50 free 27.37; 11. 100 fly 1:14.30; 11. 200 breast 2:58.93; 13. 100 free 59.92; 13. 200 IM 2:38.95; 18. 100 back 1:13.74; DQ 100 breast.

Brook Taintor (14) – 8. 50 back 33.82; 8. 50 fly 30.42; 16. 100 free 1:01.41; 19. 59 free 28.17.

Sarah Anderson (14) – 12. 100 fly 1:14.51; 13. 200 back 2:42.12; 16. 100 back 1:12.43; 17. 200 free 2:20.50; 33. 100 free 1:04.15; 37. 50 free 29.89.

Henry Thatcher (13) – 8. 200 breast 2:40.81; 9. 100 breast 1:17.40; 28. 50 free 28.18.

Rowan Taintor (12) – 4. 50 free 27.88; 6. 200 back 2:42.38; 6. 100 free 1:03.43.

Oliver Cole-Undurraga (12) – 9. 200 breast 3:22.17; 13. 100 free 1:07.99.

Leon Ward (12) – 7. 100 back 1:20.56; 8. 50 back 34.76; 12. 100 free 1:06.53.

Anabelle Sullivan (11) – 6. 100 fly 1:21.53; 9. 200 back 2:42.88; 11. 50 back 35.96; 11. 100 back 1:18.48; 12. 50 fly 34.65; 18. 100 free 1:11.77; 23. 50 free 32.06.

Coleen Chuidian (11) – 5. 100 fly 1:18.00; 6. 50 fly 31.92; 6. 200 breast 2:49.89; 12. 50 breast 43.06; 12. 50 back 36.49; 12. 100 IM 1:18.51; 16. 50 free 31.03.

Molly Woodruff (11) – 3. 50 breast 36.22; 3. 200 breast 2:51.25; 4. 100 breast 1:18.76; 5. 200 IM 2:41.11; 8. 100 free 1:04.34; 10. 100 IM 1:16.08; 10. 100 IM 1:16.08; 11. 50 free 29.97.

Cerys Savikko (11) – 10. 50 breast 41.17; 12. 100 breast 1:30.66; 24. 50 free 32.16; DQ 200 breast.

Oliver Albrecht (11) – 2. 400 IM 5:45.02; 6. 100 back 1:17.40; 8. 50 breast 39.32; 8. 200 IM 2:45.21; 8. 50 fly 34.49; 10. 50 free 28.98; 10. 100 free 1:05.87.

Sam Thatcher (11) – 3. 100 fly 1:13.50; 4. 200 fly 2:48.55; 5. 200 free 2:25.18; 10. 50 fly 33.62.

Austin Treston (11) – 1. 500 free 5:54.56; 2. 200 back 2:32.60; 2. 200 free 2:11.44; 3. 1650 free 20:06.81; 5. 100 free 1:02.89; 13. 36.94.

Emily Treston (10) 4. 200 IM 3:05.09; 5. 200 free 2:47.58; 7. 100 back 1:27.42; 8. 100 free 1:14.78; 10. 100 fly 1:39.08; 10. 100 IM 1:30.35; DQ 500 free.

Matisse Suarez (10) – 2. 100 back 1:20.69; 2. 200 IM 2:57.88; 3. 100 fly 1:23.78; 3. 50 back 36.39; 3. 50 fly 36.40; 3. 100 IM 1:22.19; 5. 100 breast 1:37.74.

Maia Cole-Undurraga (10) – 6. 50 breast 45.12; 6. 50 back 38.75; 8. 500 free 7:36.19; 9. 100 breast 1:40.91; 12. 50 free 34.22; 12. 100 IM 1:32.75; 14. 100 free 1:17.91.

Mateus Suarez (8) – 4. 100 breast 1:47.03; 6. 50 breast 49.93; 11. 50 back 42.27.

GIRLS RELAYS

200 MR: 5th GSC B 1:56.45 – 7th GSC C (Sanders, Cullum, Smith, Suarez) 2:00.09; 1st 14&O (Foy, Soboleff, Woodruff, Manlulu) 1:56.83; 3rd 12&U (Sullivan, Chuidian, Woodruff, Savikko) 2:15.75.

400 MR: 5th GSC B (Ricke, Miller, Chapell, Fisher) 4:17.07 – 8th GSC C (Sanders, Cullum, Szefler, Rasmussen) 4:30.00; 1st 14&U (Foy, Soboleff, Woodruff, Manlulu) 4:22.23; 3rd 12&U (Sullivan, Woodruff, Chuidian, Savikko) 5:06.03.

200 FR: 5th GSC B (Fisher, Sanders, Chapell, Miller) 1:43.88 – 9th GSC C (Rasmussen, Ricke, Cullum, Szefler) 1:48.26; 1st 14&U (Soboleff, Manlulu, Foy, Woodruff) 1:45.88; 3rd 12&U (Sullivan, Chidian, Savikko, Woodruff) 2:02.26.

400 FR: 4th GSC B (Fisher, Chapell, Ricke, Miller) 3:51.53 – 11th GSC C (Smith, Taintor, Anderson, Rasmussen) 4:03.51; 1st 14&U (Soboleff, Foy, Manlulu, Woodruff) 3:54.31; 3rd 12&U (Sullivan, Chuidian, Savikko, Woodruff) 4:33.93.

BOYS RELAYS

200 MR: 2nd 14&U (Huffer, Thatcher, Phelps, Holden) 1:53.44; 4th 12&U (Taintor, Albrecht, Thatcher, Treston) 2:15.60.

400 MR: 2nd 14&U (Huffer, Thatcher, Phelps, Holden) 4:16.43; 3rd 12&U (Treston, Albrecht, Thatcher, Taintor) 5:02.85 – 7th GSC B (Suarez, Tyler Anderson, Ward, Cole-Undurraga) 5:48.11.

200 FR: 1st 14&U (Holden, Huffer, Thatcher, Phelps) 1:38.48; 3rd 12&U (Albrecht, Cole-Undurraga, Treston, Taintor) 1:56.46 – 6th GSC B (Ward, Anderson, Thatcher, Suarez) 2:11.87.

400 FR: 1st 14&U (Holden, Huffer, Thatcher, Phelps) 3:38.97; 3rd 12&U (Taintor, Albrecht, Ward, Treston) 4:16.07.

OVERALL TEAM SCORES: 1. CAC 5473; 2. GSC 3,089; 3. NLSC 1968.5; 4. Aurora Swim Team 1,418.5; 5. Ketchikan Killer Whales 1,358; 6. Viking Swim Club 1,111.5; 7. Stingray Swim Team 1,180; 8. Baranof Barracudas Swim Club 795.5; 9. Peninsula Piranhas Swim Team 727; 10. Wasilla Waves Swim Club 636.5; 11. Aquatic Foundation of Alaska 573; 12. Midnight Sun Swim Team 534.5; 13. Kodiak Kingfishers Swim Club 377.5; 14. North Pole Aquatic Club 175; 15. Unattached-CAC 125.5; 16. Unattached 119; 17. Seward Tsunami Swim Club 105; 18. Kachemak Swim Club 96; 19. Craig Waverunners Swim Club 86; 20. Valdez Torpedoes Swim Club 54; 21. Nome Northstar Swim Team 52; 22. Haines Dolphins Swim Team 31; 23. Cordova Iceworm Swim Team 12; 24. Soldotna Silver Salmon Swim Team 11.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.