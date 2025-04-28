Emma Fellman named Alaska Female Athlete of the Year

Glacier Swim Club captain Emma Fellman, a Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior, was awarded the Female Athlete of the Year by Alaska Swimming at last weekend’s 2025 Alaska State Swimming Championships in Anchorage. (Photo courtesy GSC)

Glacier Swim Club senior Lucia Chapell (Colorado College signee), coach Lisa Jones, senior Pacific Ricke (Bates College signee), Coach of the Year Scott Griffith, Female Athlete of the Year Emma Fellman (University of Minnesota signee) and coach Seth Cayce are shown Friday at the 2025 Alaska State Swimming Championships in Anchorage. (Photo courtesy GSC)

Glacier Swim Club senior Lucia Chapell (Colorado College signee), coach Lisa Jones, senior Pacific Ricke (Bates College signee), Coach of the Year Scott Griffith, Female Athlete of the Year Emma Fellman (University of Minnesota signee) and coach Seth Cayce are shown Friday at the 2025 Alaska State Swimming Championships in Anchorage. (Photo courtesy GSC)

One of Juneau Glacier Swim Club’s most team-loved and opponent-respected swimmers capped off her season with the state’s highest swim honor on Sunday as Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Emma Fellman, 18, received the Alaska Female Athlete of the Year award at the 2025 Alaska State Swimming Championships in Anchorage.

“I am super honored to receive this award,” Fellman said. “It means a lot to me to be recognized by the Alaska Swimming community.”

The award is presented by Alaska Swimming, an LSC (Local Swimming Community) governing body that follows the rules of USA Swimming.

Standing on the Bartlett High School swim pool deck when the honor was announced Fellman was congratulated by swimmers, coaches and officials from all clubs.

“I am incredibly grateful for all the support everyone has given me throughout my time with Glacier Swim Club,” Fellman said. “I have been going to this particular meet since I was eight, and I have met and become friends with so many swimmers from around the state, and I have gotten to know many of the coaches, officials and volunteers. Being surrounded by them alongside my amazing GSC teammates and coaches was very emotional for sure.”

For the honor Fellman was noted by state swim coaches and officials as having a deep dedication, commitment and passion to the sport of swimming and credited as an extremely hard worker and positive role model who has also shown tremendous “grit” through her years of swimming.

The swimmer of the year honor represents accomplishments achieved over the past year of competition up to the current ASSC (the meet was formerly known as JOs or Junior Olympics) and also the character of the individual.

This past year Fellman made her third straight appearance at the Futures Championship in Sacramento, California (2022 was in Santa Clara), competing in the 100 and 200 breaststroke and the 200 Individual Medley. She has qualified for Futures again this summer.

She also obtained her U.S. Open and Summer Junior National cut in the 100 Long Course Meters Breaststroke with a time of 1:12.61 and her best 100 breaststroke Short Course Yards time of 1:02.82.

Fellman also placed second in the 100 and 200 Breaststroke at the Speedo Senior Sectionals (March 13-16, 2025) at Boise, Idaho, and was the anchor leg of the 200 and 400 GSC Freestyle Relay teams there which broke the Alaska State Open records there — 200 (fourth overall in 1:36.61) Lily Francis, Valerie Peimann, Amy Liddle, Fellman; 400 (fifth overall in 3:32.41) Liddle, Peimann, Francis, Fellman.

“Swimming is such a tough sport and it takes a lot of support from many people, teammates, coaches and family,” Fellman said. “At least one of my parents has attended every one of my swim meets since I started swimming. No matter the place, one of them was always there. They both made it up for this meet because it was my last one with GSC, so having them there made it really special.”

Fellman signed in November to swim for the University of Minnesota. Fellman has over 17 high school and club records and UM Golden Gophers women’s coach Stacy Busack said, “Emma is a class act that will have an impact for us…we are excited about building on the solid foundation she has in swimming already to continue her development to meet the demands at the Big Ten and NCAA level.”

Also on Sunday GSC head coach Scott Griffith was honored as the Senior Coach of the Year. Griffith was noted for these accomplishments in the 2024-25 season: Coaching PJ Foy to a 49th place finish at 2024 US Olympic Trials; Coaching Emma Fellman to a 13th place finish at 2024 Futures; Coaching GSC women to 9th place team finish at 2025 Speedo Sectionals-Boise; Coaching GSC women to second play finish at 2025 AK Senior Championships; and coaching GSC to state records in the open women’s 200 and 400 free relays.

“I’m truly humbled to receive this award,” Griffith said. “More than a recognition of coaching, it’s a celebration of the incredible athletes I’ve had the privilege to work with. GSC and the community of Juneau should be proud of the quality of swimmers our small town continues to produce. It’s been an honor to be part of that journey and work with a staff that are so passionate about what they do.”

Chugiak Aquatic Club’s Wes Mank, an Eagle River High School senior, was honored as the Male Athlete of the Year. He will swim at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.