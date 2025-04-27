JDHS in two battles Saturday with Sitka

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Chris Andersen (25) catches a fly ball against Sitka during the Crimson Bears 4-1 loss to the Wolves on Saturday at Adair Kennedy Memorial Park. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Nate Fick connects on a pitch against Sitka during the Crimson Bears 4-1 loss to the Wolves on Saturday at Adair Kennedy Memorial Park. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Riley Fick delivers a pitch against Sitka during the Crimson Bears 4-1 loss to the Wolves on Saturday at Adair Kennedy Memorial Park. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Riley Fick delivers a pitch against Sitka during the Crimson Bears 4-1 loss to the Wolves on Saturday at Adair Kennedy Memorial Park. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears baseball team played the visiting Southeast Conference rival Sitka Wolves nearly perfect in a Saturday doubleheader at Adair Kennedy Memorial Park, but fell 4-0 and 4-1. The Crimson Bears had lost 5-1 on Friday.

“Today we came out and played better overall, but still feel short to earn a victory,” JDHS coach Luke Adams said Saturday. “Sitka is a good team and they’re well coached. They are disciplined in the field and at the plate. We had trouble keeping up with their pitching this weekend, but if I know anything about the players we have in our program they’re gonna be motivated to get back to work this week.”

In both games the Crimson Bears faced an accomplished pitching staff of the Wolves with Saturday’s game-one starter Caleb Calhoun having 29 strikeouts to date and game-two starter Levi Hodges nine. Friday’s starter Bryce Calhoun has 21 strikeouts.

In Saturday’s opener JDHS juniors Brandon Casperson and Chris Anderson had the Crimson Bears lone hits, and Casperson and junior Tyler Frisby earned one walk apiece. Casperson had one stolen base.

JDHS junior Cayman Huff pitched the seven innings, allowed eight hits and four runs, walked one batter and struck out two. JDHS committed three errors in the field while Sitka kept the turf clean.

Sitka’s C. Calhoun pitched 6.2 innings and struck out 15 batters.

The Wolves Brett Ross led with two RBI, Chance Coleman and Tyson Bartolaba had two hits apiece, Ross, Josh Gluth, Tanner Steinson and Mason Mcleod one each. Coleman, Gluth, Mcleod and Emmit Johnson scored one run each.

In Saturday’s second game JDHS’ lone run came in the bottom of the third inning. Trailing 3-0 the Crimson Bears got a leadoff bunt from Frisby and advanced to second base. Junior Nate Fick hit a ground ball out to move Frisby to third and senior JJ McCormick hit a sacrifice fly to right field and Frisby tagged up to score.

JDHS freshmen Micah Nelson and Kamden Kissner recorded one hit apiece and sophomore Noah Lewis one walk.

JDHS junior Riley Fick started on the mound and pitched four innings, allowed three hits and three runs, walked six and struck out two. Sophomore Hunter Carte relieved for three innings, allowed two hits and one run, walked three and struck out one.

Sitka’s Hodges pitched all seven innings for the Wolves, allowing just two hits and one run, walking one and striking out seven.

Sitka’s Coleman had two hits, C. Calhoun, Mcleod and Josh McAlpin one each. C. Calhoun and McAlpin had one RBI apiece. Ross and Mcleod scored two runs apiece. Ross earned three walks, Steinson two, C. Calhoun, B. Calhoun, Mcleoad and McAlpin one each.

The Crimson Bears are now 0-3 in the SEC and 3-3 overall. Sitka is 6-0 SEC and 8-1-1 overall. Ketchikan is 0-3 SEC and 5-9-1 overall.

JDHS will travel to face SEC rival Ketchikan on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“We have a lot of players that really did a great job this weekend so we’ll take what we learned this weekend and keep pushing forward this week in practice to prepare for Ketchikan,” Adams said. “This weekend gives us a lot of perspective in our pitching rotation, and who is wanting and willing to compete at the plate. We know that the season still has a lot of baseball to be played and we’re gonna get better every week. That’s our focus right now. If I know anything about this group of players, they want to compete so they will bring a new level of focus next week and into the weeks to come. Right now we’re going to let this one sting tonight and move forward.”

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.