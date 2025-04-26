73rd opening day of Little League in Juneau honors namesakes at new Adair Kennedy Memorial Park

Gastineau Channel Little League youth players are welcomed onto the field by the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears softball team during Saturday’s Opening Day, and field grand reopening and rededication at Adair Kennedy Memorial Park. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Gastineau Channel Little League youth players are welcomed onto the field by the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears baseball team during Saturday’s Opening Day, and field grand reopening and rededication at Adair Kennedy Memorial Park. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Harper Yadao, Kiah Yadao, Jacob Katasse and Parker Katasse — great grandchildren of Adair Kennedy Memorial Park namesake Richard Adair — were the ceremonial first pitch softball and baseball dignitaries during Saturday’s GCLL Opening Day, and field grand reopening and rededication at Adair Kennedy Memorial Park. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Gastineau Channel Little League youth players are welcomed onto the field by the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears softball team during Saturday’s Opening Day, and field grand reopening and rededication at Adair Kennedy Memorial Park. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Gastineau Channel Little League youth players are welcomed onto the field by the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears baseball team during during Saturday’s GCLL Opening Day, and field grand reopening and rededication at Adair Kennedy Memorial Park. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

The sun broke bright and early Saturday at Adair Kennedy Memorial Park for the 73rd opening day of Little League in Juneau, and baseball and softball fans of all ages readied themselves for the emotional start of a new season of youth play and a new field that youngsters can dream to play on.

For some, that field is more than a turf diamond where wins and losses are just a game. For some, it is a reminder of the permanence of a sacrifice by Juneau Police Department officers Richard James Adair and Jimmy Earl Kennedy, who died in the line of duty.

“Richard Adair was my father-in-law,” Greg Parker said. “And my wife gave birth to one of our daughters (Brooke) about 12 hours before they were killed. That’s why it’s so emotional. And it was a beautiful sunny day, just like this, on April 17th of 1979.”

Parker remembers arriving in Juneau and two days later Richard Adair said to meet him at the baseball field.

“I asked why and he said I was going to be one of his coaches,” Parker said. “I asked if I had a choice and he said, ‘no.’ He coached baseball, if I remember correctly, for about 25 years in this town. He loved baseball. The teams were sponsored by the Police Athletic League, 13- to 15-year-olds…The last time we saw him was when he and his wife stopped at the hospital to see his new granddaughter…and I remember later that day when my wife and I, our two-year-old and newborn were leaving the hospital the ambulances were at the hospital but we didn’t know yet, we didn’t hear until we got home…Two or three minutes later, we got a knock at the door and my wife’s brother was there with a minister from his church and told us.”

Granddaughter Brooke Katasse said the field’s name “was always something we shared and always knew about and I think what was probably the most exciting is we had mostly girls in our family, so we played softball over at Melvin and so my son Jacob was the first grandchild that actually played on this field… so I think that was kind of the time it was really special and cool for the family.”

On Saturday, 37 Gastineau Channel Little League teams comprised of roughly 433 players ran onto the field through tunnels of raised hands from the Crimson Bears baseball and softball teams.

“Opening day is like a really big thing for GCLL and the high school combined together,” JDHS sophomore Taylor Petrie said. “It kind of just makes sure everybody can be a team as one together in a community. So it just kind of helps us all.”

Petrie remembered her first time as a GCLL player on opening day as “a really big deal. All the high school girls and baseball boys were like a big role model to all of us, and us running through the tunnels was just a really good statement piece that helps us keep coming back.”

JDHS sophomore Christian Brown said, “Opening day is super important for the youth of baseball to see the high schoolers play and it kind of inspires the next generation of baseball and softball players.”

The Juneau Police Honor Guard brought flags out and rendered a salute as the Juneau Youth Choir sang the national anthem.

GCLL players Colson Walker, Ellis Woodrow, Victoria Petrie and Devlin Dalman said the Little League Pledge; Antone Ferrell spoke an invocation; and GCLL President Lexi Razor — the JDHS softball coach — read a rededication provided by the City and Borough of Juneau.

“This field is made possible by the people of Juneau,” Razor said. “Playing Little League softball in Juneau in the ‘80s and ‘90s, having a facility like this is a dream come true. While growing up on our dirt fields might have made us a little tougher, this field is a welcome change.”

Razor noted some key people in making the new turf field happen, mentioning George Schaaf, Mark Hickey, Jim Ayers, Chad Bentz, Mark Pusich and RESPEC Engineering, “and all of you, the Juneau voters, who voted yes for Proposition 2 in 2022.”

Greg Smith, Juneau’s deputy mayor and a former youth player for 13 years said, “I always thought opening day had to be rainy, but we will take this today…A baseball field is a special place. It’s a place where dreams are made and broken, a place of blood, sweat and tears. A place of joyful wins and heartbreaking losses but baseball and softball are just a part of life but they’re parts of life that teach us the important lessons about life. It’s moving to know that these young ball players will be playing on this field that honors and remembers two JPD officers that gave the ultimate sacrifice to make our community safer and a better place to be…This turf represents some great things about our community. It shows a community that came together to build something special, to help our young people grow, laugh and become better people in parts of our society. It also represents something I think we all should strive for, and that’s building a better place for the generations that come after us.”

Acting Juneau Parks and Recreation Director Donna Pierce said, “I can’t think of a more marvelous place to be on this morning, just miraculous, to honor our officers but also to celebrate this incredible field and and the accomplishment of you all.”

Pierce noted working with the JDHS softball and baseball coaches, past athletic director Chad Benz and current AD Julie Herman.

Juneau Police Chief Derek Bos spoke to the sacrifice and heroism of officers Adair and Kennedy.

“Each day our lives are impacted by heroes,” Bos said. “A hero is someone who is noble and compassionate, who champions us to do our best, who picks us up when we fall, who inspires us to go beyond our limits and to set new boundaries. Heroes encourage us to strive for greatness. Heroes push us forward day in and day out. Everyone needs a hero. Coaches, as you teach the game, as you mentor our youth, you define in them sportsmanship, fair play and competitiveness, balanced with compassion. You instill these skills that the players will need and use every day for the rest of their lives. Whether you chose to be or not, you became a hero when you became coach. Players, you have the opportunity to be heroes, too. A hero is not defined by age, experience or even skill. A hero is defined by attitude. Your attitude defines who you are, who you will become and how you will succeed. There is no better time than now to embrace the attitude of a hero…You cannot be a hero without sacrifice. Sacrifice can be defined as generosity to the point of personal loss or personal pain. This field is named in honor of Officer Adair and Officer Kennedy, who sacrificed their lives for our community. To the Adair (and) Kennedy families who are here today, it is an honor to have you. Thank you for your sacrifice and your loss to make our community better. As we begin the 2025 Gastineau Little League season, let us not forget the heroes who walked before us. Let us remember the legacy, heroism and sacrifice of officers Adair and Kennedy and strive on and off the field every day to be heroes.”

Following a ribbon cutting signifying the fields reopening and rededication Adair’s great-grandchildren threw out and caught both the softball and baseball opening-day pitches.

2024 JDHS softball graduate Kiah Yadao caught the official softball opening pitch from younger sister Harper, 11.

“It’s a beautiful day, it’s good to keep it in the family,” Kiah Yadao said. “This is the first time that either of us have done it so it’s pretty memorable for us today.

Harper said, “I’m excited but I’m also scared…Hopefully I will throw a strike.”

Kiah said, “For me it is unfortunate this brand new turf field got made a year late, a field we fought so hard for so long, but it is amazing seeing all these younger girls getting to play on it. We never met our great-grandpa but we have heard great things about him and it’s just a good day and it’s beautiful.”

JDHS baseball senior Jacob Katasse threw the official baseball opening pitch to his younger brother Parker, 14.

“It’s pretty special,” Parker said. “It’s nice that they’re doing a rededication so everybody knows what the field is really for, and it should be fun. It means a lot. When I play baseball I just feel like I have a lot of fun. And now I can connect to my great grandfather on a better level.”

Jacob Katasse said throwing the pitch to his younger brother “is pretty cool. We did it, like, two years ago but this is much cooler with the nice new turf field…I remember when I was a Little League player here. It’s pretty crazy to see these kids and think I was that size at one point and in their shoes. My advice to them is just stick with it.”

Family and friends of the GCLL teams filled the field.

“Today is a really special day to have the field, a turf field, in Juneau, it’s pretty special for the kids,” JDHS assistant softball coach Nicole Adair said. She is the daughter of Tim Adair, Richard’s son. “And it’s such an honor to have so many people here today, and I think that today was a really lovely tribute to the memory of both officers and just what it represents…I sure wish we had a turf field when I played so the fact that our girls now get to play on this beautiful field is pretty special. Kiah (Nicole’s daughter) is pretty disappointed she missed out by one year, but yeah, it really is a special opportunity for all of our kids.”

Baseball opening days, especially in the sun, are to be beautiful and joyous.

“This field has always meant something to me,” Greg Parker said. “Like last summer when they were rebuilding this field, I was here almost every day just to see how things were progressing. I remember telling the crews when they asked why I was here and I told them the reason I’m looking at this was because of the two officers’ deaths and they all said it means a lot more to them now that they know why.”

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.